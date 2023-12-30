One-year-old dies after hit by car in Arima

Arima General Hospital - File photo by Roger Jacob

A one-year-old girl was killed after she was hit by a car in Arima on December 29.

According to a police report, Ziara Stephen was injured around 9 pm as a family friend was attempting to leave a lime at River Road.

Newsday understands the driver told police he attempted to drive off while speaking with the girl's father when he felt like he hit something. Upon checking, he realised he hit the child.

The injured child was taken to the Arima Health Facility but was declared dead at 9.41 pm after doctors were unable to resuscitate her.

Police are continuing enquiries.