North Tobago Masqueraders grab first win in TTCB U-23 Cup

South/South East Hummingbirds batsman Jevon George plays a shot against North/Tobago Masqueraders, on Saturday, during the TT Cricket board’s Under-23 Cup 50-over match, at Inshan Ali Park, Couva. -

On another rain-affected day in the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board's (TTCB) under-23 50-over tournament, North/Tobago Masqueraders registered the only victory in the four-team tournament to date, as they defeated South/South East Hummingbirds in their encounter at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal on Saturday.

Masqueraders captain Chadeon Raymond sent the Hummingbirds to bat, with the Southern outfit being bowled out for a paltry score of 139 in the 29th over. Raymond was one of five Masqueraders bowlers to get among the wickets, but the day belonged to off-spinner Mikkel Govia who grabbed impressive figures of five for 32 and wrapped up the innings by bowling Liam Lamchan with the second ball of his tenth and final over.

Aaron Nanan top-scored for the Hummingbirds with 32 off 36 balls, with Damion Joachim and Antonio Gomez scoring 22 and 20 respectively. Shiva McCoon had figures of two for 37.

At least three of the batsmen in the Masqueraders top-order got starts as they hunted the 140-run target. With the Masqueraders well-poised for the win on 115 for five at the end of the 27th over, the heavens opened up in Preysal and dampened the proceedings as there was no further play. Masqueraders were adjudged the winners by 39 runs via the run rate method.

Opener Gerard Chin top-scored with 31, with allrounder Joshua James and Leon Basano scoring 27 and 23 runs respectively. Masqueraders go to the top of the standings with four points, with the Hummingbirds remaining on one point after a no-result in their first match.

At the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, four hours of play were possible before persistent rain forced the abandonment of the match. East/North East Scarlet Ibis were sent into bat by Central/South West Flamingos, and they were bundled out for 156 inside 42 overs. Skipper Leonardo Julien, who has turned out for TT franchise Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League, top-scored with 61. Giovanni Ramdenny made 28. Ronillster Perreira and Sameer Ali led the Flamingos attack with figures of three for 24 and three for 26 respectively.

The Flamingos were on 48 for two before the rain brought an abrupt end to the match. Scarlet Ibis and Flamingos received a point each to move to two points.

The final round of preliminary matches will be played on Wednesday, before the final is contested on December 6 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.