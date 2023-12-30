Man shot dead, dumped at roadside in Tobago

Clifford Ramsook -

The body of a man was found with gunshot wounds at the side of Windward Main Road, Goldsborough, Tobago on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Clifford Ramsook, whobecame the 14th person to be murdered in Tobago for the year.

Police said found Ramsook's body after getting reports of a shooting in the area.

The scene was cordoned off as crime scene unit investigators searched for clues and possible evidence. Ramsook's body was taken to the Scarborough Hospital pending an autopsy.

The Tobago homicide sub-unit is continuing investigations.