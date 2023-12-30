Cops probe double murder in St Augustine

File photo of police cars on a murder scene. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

Two men were gunned down on the porch of a Benny Lane, St Augustine home early Saturday morning.

Newsday understands that around 8.30 am, a 35-year-old woman was in the kitchen making breakfast when she heard several loud explosions in her gallery.

Upon investigating, she saw Anand Bissoon, 35, Shane Ramjitsingh, and a 20-year-old male bleeding from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Officers of the Northern Division Task Force and neighbours rushed the men to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where Bissoon and Ramjitsingh were pronounced dead on arrival.