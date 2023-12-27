Young acts as attorney general

Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Stuart Young - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

ENERGY Minister Stuart Young has been appointed acting attorney general.

A statement issued by the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs (AGLA) on Tuesday, said Young would act as AG from Tuesday while Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, is out of TT on private business.

Young will also continue to carry out his regular duties in the Energy Ministry and as Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister.