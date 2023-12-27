TT Cricket Board season bowls off with U-23 Cup

Tobago cricketer Joshua James -

THE Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board will bowl off their new season on Thursday with the first round of the Under-23 Cup featuring talented youngsters on the verge of national selection.

The tournament is an initiative of Azim Bassarath, president of the TTCB and vice-president of Cricket West Indies, aimed at enhancing this important age group towards the strengthening of the local and regional cricket structure.

Pioneered by the TTCB, the development has earned the attention of CWI and other regional territories, and is earmarked for inclusion on the regional cricket calendar.

Matches in the tournament will be played at two venues – the National Cricket Centre at Balmain and Inshan Ali Park in Preysal – and will be of 50 overs per team, starting at 9.30 am.

The preliminary rounds will be contested on Thursday, December 28; Saturday, December 30; Wednesday, January 3, with the two top teams meeting in the final on Saturday, January 6 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba in a day-night fixture starting at 2 pm.

Bassarath hopes the Under-23 tournament will plug the gap between the Under-19 stage of national development and the senior team.

“The Under-23s are no longer a forgotten group, grabbing the limelight when the tournament was first hosted earlier this year, when several batsmen and bowlers relished the opportunity to address the national selectors,” said Bassarath.

The TTCB boss heaped kudos on the CWI for recognising that the Under-23s can play a major part in boosting the cricket stock throughout the Caribbean, which is an important pillar of the revival of the West Indies fortunes in world cricket.

The TTCB said that the leadership potential of the captains and vice-captains named is an indication of the wealth of talent that resides in the local set-up with Rajeev Ramnath (Central/South West); Mbeki Joseph (South/South East); Chadeon Raymond (North/Tobago); and Leonardo Julien (East/North East) at the helm of the four teams.

Among those who will be looking to register impressive performances are allrounder Sion Hackett, vice-captain of East/North East; outstanding Tobagonian batsman Joshua James playing for North/ Tobago; bright Under-19 prospect Ronillister Perreira of Central/South West, a graduate of the 2024 TTCB/SporTT Academy; and Ricardo Chase (South/South East).

Under-23 Cup Fixtures

Thursday, December 28, 2023

South/South East Hummingbirds vs East/North East Scarlet Ibis, National Cricket Centre. Balmain, 9.30 am

Central/South West Flamingos vs North/Tobago Masqueraders, Inshan Ali Park, Preysal, 9.30 am

Saturday, December 30, 2023

East/North East Scarlet Ibis vs Central/South West Flamingos, NCC, 9.40 am

South/South East Hummingbirds vs North/Tobago Masqueraders, Inshan Ali Park, 9.30 am

Wednesday, January 3, 2024

East/North East Scarlet Ibis vs North/Tobago Masqueraders, NCC, 9.30 am

Central/South West Flamingos vs South/South East Hummingbirds, Inshan Ali Park, Preysal, 9.30 am

Saturday, January 6, 2024

FINAL, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, 2 pm

Teams

Central/South West Flamingos: Rajeev Ramnath (Captain), Aaron Bankay (Vice-Captain), Denzil Antoine, Narad Kissoondath, Matthew Patrick, Ronillister Perreira, Nick Ramlal, Ryan Bandoo, Sameer Ali, Amrit Dass, Justin Manick, Lemuel Matthews, Shiva Sankar, Aniel Pitiram, Ramesh Dharamdeo (manager), Krishna Mangalie (Coach)

South/South East Hummingbirds: Mbeki Joseph (Captain), Tariq Mohammed (Vice-Captain), Kyle Roopchand, Antonio Gomez, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Damion Joachim, Nicholas Ali, Vanir Maharaj, Aaron Nanan, Chris Sadanan, Liam Mamchan, Jevon George, Ricardo Chase, Qwinci Babel, Imtiaz Rojan (Manager), Stephen Ramkissoon (Coach)

North/Tobago Masqueraders: Chadeon Raymond (Captain), Leon Bassano (Vice-Captain), Gerard Chin, Jeremiah Cruickshank, Jharel Nedd, Mikkel Govia, Eric Garcia, Zachary Siewah, Joshua Yorke, Sachin Emrit, Shiva McCoon, Giovanni Letren, Joshua James, Andrew Seetaram, Frank Simmons (Manager), Earnil Ryan (Coach)

East/North East Scarlet Ibis: Leonardo Julien (Captain), Sion Hackett (Vice-Captain), Leonardo Francis, Giovanni Ramdenny, Rivaldo Ramlogan, Shazad Mohammed, Anderson Mahase, Jabarie Phillip, Ronaldo Forrester, Aamir Ali, Vasant Singh, Andy Mahase, Ravinda Ramlal, Sameer Mohammed, Clint Pamphille, Nisar Mohammed (Coach)