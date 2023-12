Tobago welcomes 2 baby boys for Christmas

Precious Samuel and her healthy Christmas baby boy. Photo courtesy the TRHA

Tobago welcomed two babies on Christmas day. The first baby boy weighing 3.78 kg was delivered at 10.35 am to 31-year-old Precious Samuel of Mason Hall.

Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) director McKacy Prince-Martin and acting medical chief of staff Dr Ujoro were present to deliver a gift and hamper to Samuel.

Newsday learnt that a second baby boy was born at approximately 6 pm.