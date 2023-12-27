Pan and carnival for NY Fashion Week

World Wide Steel Orchestra perfroms during the World Steelpan Day celebrations along Piccadilly Street, Port of Spain on August 11, 2023. Steel Pan and Carnival on D Runway , a tribute to TT culture will be staged on February 10, 2024 during New York Fashion Week. - Ayanna Kinsale

Fashion Week New York is about to experience a culturally-rich spectacle when Jolanta Kissoon, a Minnesota-based photographer known for her behind-the-camera work in creating captivating content for esteemed fashion brands, makes her debut as a fashion show producer.

A media release said her inaugural event Steel Pan and Carnival on D Runway, a celebration of Caribbean culture, diversity, and artistic excellence, is promising an unforgettable night of fashion and entertainment.

Steel Pan and Carnival on D Runway is a heartfelt tribute to Trinidad and Tobago, a celebration of the captivating sounds of pan music harmoniously intertwined with the lively spirit of Carnival. The show aims to educate, entertain, and instill pride in the rich cultural heritage of Trinidad and Tobago, and to foster a profound sense of connection, the release said.

The show is scheduled to take place during New York Fashion Week and will go live on February 10 at 5 pm. The runway will be hosted by The Fashion Life Tour in Times Square, New York City.

Kissoon’s transition from fashion photographer to her debut as a fashion show producer is a testament to her passion for her Trinidadian roots and her profound commitment to diversifying the fashion industry, the release said.

Her journey in the world of fashion is deeply rooted in her Trinidadian heritage, a rich tapestry woven through generations of her family. She is the daughter of the late James Kissoon, one of the original media crew members for Trinidad & Tobago Television (TTT) and a DJ, along with his brothers, for their collective Electric Young Folks. Her great uncle, Freddie Kissoon, was a distinguished playwright.

Her family's connection to Carnival began with her grandfather Lloyd Pollonais, who portrayed frontline individual characters for his friend, the legendary designer Ken Morris, famous for his copper man technique. As members of Pandemonium Steel Orchestra, Pollonais’ daughter Laura Kissoon (Jolanta’s mother), and his son, Lance Pollonais, established yet another cherished connection to these Carnival traditions. In 2010, Lance was inducted into the Midwest All-Music Association Hall of Fame for his work with the Minnesota-based band, Shangoya; he currently lends his knowledge to organisations, such as Minnesota’s Pan Outreach, by serving as a music educator, while continuing to chase his musical pursuits on the pan and drums, the release said.

"I am thrilled to bring my Trinidadian roots to the forefront of the fashion world, and Steel Pan and Carnival on D Runway is my way of paying tribute to my family’s legacy in the world of Carnival. This event is about more than fashion; it’s about celebrating the vibrant diversity of our world and embracing the power of cultural expression,” Kissoon said in the release.

This cultural extravaganza will showcase the brilliance of designers and models from diverse backgrounds, all against the backdrop of the vibrant Trinidadian culture.

Follow Kissoon at Steel Pan and Carnival on D Runway on social media, https://www.instagram.com/steelpancarnival/.