Hungover? Try these

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: With the Christmas season in full gear and Carnival rapidly approaching, this is the time for hangovers from whisky, rum, beer, vodka, tequila, wine.

So, what do we do?

* Drink water, fruit juice.

* Have soup.

* Take a pain reliever.

* Get enough bed rest.

People, time is the only sure cure for a hangover.

I kid you not.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town