Four killed in highway shooting

Crime Scene Investigators collect evidence on the west-bound lane of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, near Spring Village, Valsayn, on Wednesday. - Angelo Marcelle

Four people are dead after a brazen daytime shooting near Spring Village, Valsayn, on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway on Wednesday.

CCTV videos shared social media show at least three men armed with gun pursuing three men who ran after a white wagon crashed into a shipping container off the highway.

One of the gunmen shot at the driver who was pinned in the car.

Private security company officials of SWAT who were first on the scene, cordoned off two lanes of the highway before police arrived. The body of of the victims was on the highway and a third man was chased and killed outside a house in Spring Village.

Early reports suggest, an innocent woman was killed by a stray bullet and she later died.