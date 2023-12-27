Christmas – just the beginning

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Let me first wish everyone a blessed Christmas.

Christmas is just the beginning of a tremendous never-ending story. I say never-ending because while some of us may think the whole story of Jesus ended at Calvary, true believers are looking forward to his return.

Christmas indeed brings a special feeling across the globe. And it should, because it marks the arrival of someone who’s telling us to honour our parents, love our children, love our neighbours, love our enemies, etc.

We in TT are blessed not just with an abundance of natural resources, but, being the very small country that we are, with a unique diverse ethnicity, living peacefully with each other and, undeniably, with a great degree of protection from natural disasters, which we sometimes take for granted.

I personally believe that Almighty God has blessed this country in special ways and we should be conscious of it and be thankful.

As we celebrate the Christmas season, while it should certainly be a merry time, let us keep in mind its true purpose – the arrival of a saviour, saving us from ourselves and from The Dark One.

With the crucifixion and resurrection celebrations being part of the whole story of Jesus, we (Trini believers) need to reconsider that long Easter weekend that is now overtaken by planned alcohol consumption and distraction.

We (Trini Christians) have chosen to keep this yearly long weekend of predominantly secular entertainment and have simultaneously permitted the deletion of one of the most significant celebrations in Christianity, Whitsun, which marks the coming of the Holy Spirit, who Jesus himself promised to send.

Yes, we believe that Christmas is all about Jesus, but are we (Trini Christians) ever going to seek correction to this local aspect of the whole story of Jesus? My Christian brother, my Christian sister, let’s welcome the Holy Spirit to this present world. Jesus told us the Holy Spirit would come and, boy, we surely need him now.

A Happy Christmas season everyone.

LLOYD RAGOO

Chaguanas