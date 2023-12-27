A future property grab by the govt?

THE EDITOR: Finance Minister Colm Imbert said that pensioners who are unable to pay their property taxes can have it indefinitely deferred until they die.

Then whoever inherits the property will be saddled with the outstanding property taxes. For example, if someone incurs outstanding property taxes of $100,000, their heirs would have to pay it.

Imbert theorised that "the pensioner will pass on the property to a wealthy person and that person is no longer in a situation where they could continue with the deferral. It’s common sense. No rocket science here.”

I wonder what is in that balisier juice from which he drinks.

I know people who have inherited property and can barely afford to maintain it, because they are not from the upper class like Imbert.

This simply means that if the inheritor cannot pay the outstanding property taxes, the government can move in and seize the property.

Section 41 (1) of the Property Tax Act states: "Where any tax or any part thereof due in respect of any land remains in arrears and unpaid for the period of five years from the day when it became due and payable, the President may, by warrant under his hand, reciting that a sum specified in such warrant, due on account of the tax and for five years in such warrant, is and has for the full period of five years been in arrears and unpaid, order that such lands be forfeited to the State, and immediately upon the registration of such warrant as hereinafter provided, such land shall be forfeited, and shall vest in the State, in absolute dominion, free and discharged from all rights, estates, interests, equities and claims of any other person."

Section 41 (3) states: "In order to obtain possession of any lands forfeited under this section, the Commissioner of State Land shall issue a warrant under his hand directed to the board, marshal, police officer, or other person authorising him to take possession on behalf of the State and to evict all other persons occupying the land."

I foresee many poor people losing their inheritances, because they would not be able to pay the accumulated taxes on their properties.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope