UNC Mayaro holds Christmas dinner and awards ceremony

MP for Mayaro Rushton Paray, left, with members of the Omalo family and Dr Roodal Moonilal deputy political leader of the UNC at the United National Congress (UNC) Mayaro Christmas Dinner and Awards Ceremony. -

Member of Parliament for Mayaro Rushton Paray hosted the United National Congress (UNC) Mayaro Christmas Dinner and Awards Ceremony on December 10 at the Rio Claro East Secondary School.

The ceremony was a celebration of dedication and service, recognising eight exceptional individuals for their unwavering activism and support of the UNC's guiding principles, a media release said.

Paray presented lifetime activist awards to the honourees, acknowledging their contributions to the party and community.

The awardees included: Althea De Freitas, Angela Louison, Ramsundar Ragoobar, Roopchand Sudama, Marian Omalo (posthumous), Mitchelle Ram, Vishnu Ramkissoon and Ramkissoon Nagassar.

Guests included over 350 activists from the Mayaro constituency, MP Rai Ragbir, MP Rodney Charles, vice chairman of the CTTRC Henry Awong, Victor Roberts, councillor Jason Ali, attorney Kiel Taklalsingh, and prominent Rio Claro business personalities Sunita Persad and Shawn Ramlogan, the release said.

Deputy political leader of the UNC Dr Roodal Moonilal delivered the feature address and presented the awards to the recipients.