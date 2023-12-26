So, who will we put in 2025?

THE EDITOR: Please be aware that I have no court clothes. Various exhortations to fast forward general election 2025 may find several people rolling about in stitches. Not just me.

I am not going to name names. All I will say at this political juncture is that lucky thing my surname is not Garcia. Political backstabbing is so, so puerile. The operative word is "envy."

So, political parties, big or small, hoping to win any of the 41 seats up for grabs must come good. Why? Because this is sweet TT and if you are as politically beautiful as you believe, you will achieve. Can you fool the electorate into your particular corner?

Believe it or not, the TT electorate is not stupid. Very much extra careful these days, but definitely not foolish.

And what about the rampant crime? Horribly fortuitous for some from a political standpoint but nobody will close down TT. The business community will still be feeling the pain of the covid19 shutdown and the ongoing war in Ukraine. None will relish going back there. The economy must survive. End of story.

Crime remains high on all political agendas and will be fixed. Think positive.

So, aspirants hoping to govern TT must absolutely have no cocoa in the sun. Not even one bean. We the people need the fine print on every single stumble in the working past of each of the 41 applicants. Come clean. No hiding behind legal paperwork. Paper is paper. We need salient facts in the public domain.

Nothing being said by both real and armchair crime/political analysts will make a difference. We are talking close unblemished scrutiny, not ego-stroking.

So, then, which political party can realistically promise not to increase the cost of living? Property tax and all utility bills are reality. Wake up and smell the political coffee that people in the First World are obliged to drink.

Consider the TT political mirror: Is there any available political party full of talented charismatic individuals waiting in the wings? Financed by whom? Santa Claus? Robin Hood?

Will we the people in 2025 vote for science fiction and unsustainable empty promises above economic reality?

Dare I say, without being castigated, that the incumbent remains looking quite survivable in the economic international arenas? Meaningful successes cannot be ignored.

Plain talking is not bad manners in TT. Think very hard.

Is political perfection a dream?

Realistically, there is presently no political party capable of replacing the incumbent tomorrow morning at 6 am. Who?

None of the unnamed are ready. At all.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin