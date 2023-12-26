Holding hits ICC hypocrisy over Khawaja's Gaza stance

Aussie cricketer Usman Khawaja -

FAST bowling legend Michael "Whispering Death" Holding has taken aim at the International Cricket Council (ICC) over its "hypocritical" objection to Australian Usman Khawaja's appeal for humanitarian rights for people in Gaza affected by Israel's conflict with Hamas.

Khawaja was charged by the ICC for breaching Clause F of the Clothing and Equipment Regulations for displaying messages relating to political, religious, or racial causes, after wearing a black armband during the first Test against Pakistan in Perth.

The Pakistan-born Australian had initially intended to express solidarity with the people of Gazza by writing messages – "all lives are equal" and "freedom is a human right" – on his shoe.

Over 20,000 Palestinians have died since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 killing approximately 1,200 Israelis. However, the United Nations has criticised Israel for its "collective punishment" of Palestinians as a humanitarian crisis has emerged. Food, water, fuel, medical care and shelter are now a luxury for the people of Gaza as Israel has intensified its campaign with airstrikes hitting hospitals and other buildings which Israel claim are being used as cover by Hamas.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron called for a humanitarian ceasefire. He told France 5 media, “We cannot let the idea take root that an efficient fight against terrorism implies to flatten Gaza or attack civilian populations indiscriminately."

He said Israel's response "is not appropriate, because all lives are worth the same and we defend them.”

Khawaja has asked the ICC to allow him to show the image of a dove and an olive branch – a symbol of peace – on his shoe and bat for the second Test vs Pakistan starting on Boxing Day, but was blanked.

Holding, who retired from cricket commentary after 30 years in broadcasting, told The Australian that the ICC was not being fair.

He said, “I have been following the Khawaja fiasco and I cannot say I’m surprised by the ICC’s stance. If it had been most other organisations that showed some semblance of consistency with their attitude and behaviour on issues I could claim surprise, but not them. Once again, they show their hypocrisy and lack of moral standing as an organisation.

“The ICC regulations say re messaging: approval shall not be granted for messages which relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes.

“So how the f--- people were allowed to take the knee for BLM (Black Lives Matter) and stumps were covered with LGBTQ colours?”

On Monday, Khawaja also highlighted the inconsistencies of the ICC in an Instagram video showing West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran with a cross on the back of his bat, his compatriot Marnus Labuschagne using an Eagle sticker – a reference to a Bible verse – at the bottom of his bat, and South African Keshav Maharaj with a Hindu "Om" symbol on his bat.

In 2019, India's cricket team wore camouflage military hats in a one-day match against Australia, in support of their military after 40 India police officers were killed during the Pulwama terror attack. A Pakistan-based terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi appealed to the ICC to reprimand India, but no action was taken.