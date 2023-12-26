High cholesterol and its dangers

Dr Adeyemi Maxwell -

CHOLESTEROL IS a critical component of our body’s health, but when it starts to accumulate at higher levels, it can spell trouble. Though symptoms of high cholesterol can be difficult to identify, certain symptoms and effects may manifest when cholesterol increases, indicating the need for action.

Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like substance found in your cells and in the food you eat. While the body needs cholesterol to build healthy cells, having high levels of it can increase the risk of heart disease. When we talk about high cholesterol, we are referring to elevated levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, often dubbed “bad cholesterol.” High LDL cholesterol can lead to the accumulation of cholesterol in your blood vessels, setting the stage for various health issues. High cholesterol is a common concern and a major risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, including heart attacks and strokes.

High cholesterol doesn’t typically present itself with clear warning signs, especially in the early stages. It quietly contributes to the build-up of fatty deposits in your arteries, a condition known as atherosclerosis.

Atherosclerosis is like a ticking time bomb within your blood vessels. The gradual build-up of cholesterol plaques can restrict blood flow, increasing the risk of serious complications. Over time, these plaques can harden, leading to even more significant problems.

Health risks of high cholesterol

Chest pain or angina

As cholesterol builds up in your arteries, it can restrict blood flow to your heart. This can result in chest pain, known as angina, which is a common early symptom. Angina is often described as a discomfort, pressure, or pain in the chest. It occurs when the heart muscle doesn’t receive an adequate supply of oxygen-rich blood due to narrowed or blocked coronary arteries. While angina is not a heart attack, it’s a warning sign that your heart is not getting enough blood and oxygen.

Heart attack

When an artery becomes completely blocked due to cholesterol build-up, it can lead to a heart attack. This is a life-threatening event that requires immediate medical attention. A heart attack, also known as a myocardial infarction, occurs when a portion of the heart muscle is deprived of blood flow for an extended period, leading to damage – or death – of the heart tissue.

The most common cause of heart attacks is the rupture of a cholesterol plaque, which triggers the formation of a blood clot that obstructs the artery.

Stroke

Cholesterol-laden plaques in the arteries can also block blood flow to the brain, causing a stroke. Strokes can have severe and long-lasting consequences. A stroke happens when the blood supply to a part of your brain is suddenly interrupted or reduced, leading to damage or death of brain cells. Cholesterol plaques in the carotid arteries, which supply blood to the brain, can break loose and travel to the brain, causing a blockage.

Peripheral artery disease

Cholesterol build-up can affect other arteries in your body, leading to peripheral artery disease, which reduces blood flow to your limbs. This can cause pain and difficulty walking. Peripheral artery disease is a condition where cholesterol plaques narrow the arteries that supply blood to your extremities, most commonly the legs. Symptoms may include pain, cramping, or weakness in the legs, particularly during physical activity.

Xanthomas

Sometimes, high cholesterol can lead to visible signs called xanthomas. These are fatty deposits under the skin, often appearing as bumps or growths. Xanthomas can be an alarming visual indication of high cholesterol levels. These deposits typically occur on tendons, especially around joints like the elbows, knees and heels. They are typically yellowish and can vary in size.

Xanthelasma

High cholesterol may cause xanthelasma, which is the presence of yellowish cholesterol deposits around the eyes. These can be a visible sign of elevated cholesterol levels. Xanthelasma specifically refers to the appearance of cholesterol deposits on or around the eyelids. These yellowish patches can vary in size and shape and are often a sign of high LDL cholesterol.

Gallstones

Cholesterol can accumulate in the gallbladder, forming gallstones. This can lead to severe pain and other digestive issues. Gallstones are solid particles that form in the gallbladder, a small organ responsible for storing bile, a digestive fluid. Some gallstones are made of cholesterol, and their presence can lead to gallbladder pain, nausea, and other digestive problems.

Fatigue

If cholesterol is impacting your arteries and blood flow, you may experience fatigue due to reduced oxygen supply to your muscles and organs. Reduced blood flow to the muscles and organs can lead to fatigue and weakness. When the body doesn’t receive an adequate supply of oxygen and nutrients due to cholesterol-induced blockages, it can result in a persistent feeling of tiredness.

Difficulty breathing

High cholesterol can increase your risk of atherosclerosis in the arteries supplying your lungs, causing difficulty breathing. Atherosclerosis in the pulmonary arteries can reduce the flow of oxygen-rich blood to the lungs, making it more challenging to breathe. This can be especially noticeable during physical exertion.

Memory problems

Reduced blood flow to the brain due to cholesterol build-up can lead to memory problems and even cognitive decline. Cholesterol plaques in the brain’s arteries can impair cognitive function, leading to memory problems, difficulties with concentration, and even more severe cognitive decline in the long term.

Erectile dysfunction

Cholesterol affects blood flow, which can lead to erectile dysfunction in men. Erectile dysfunction can be a manifestation of cholesterol-related vascular issues. Cholesterol plaques can obstruct blood flow to the pelvic area, making it challenging to achieve or maintain an erection.

Abdominal pain

If cholesterol blocks the blood supply to the intestines, it can cause sharp abdominal pain, indicating a medical emergency. A condition known as mesenteric ischemia can occur when cholesterol plaques obstruct the blood supply to the intestines. This can result in severe abdominal pain and is a medical emergency that requires immediate attention.

Confusion and dizziness

Inadequate blood flow to the brain due to cholesterol plaques can result in confusion and dizziness. Insufficient blood supply to the brain can lead to symptoms like confusion, dizziness and difficulty maintaining balance. These neurological symptoms can be alarming and require medical evaluation.

Leg cramps

Reduced blood flow to the legs can lead to painful leg cramps, especially during physical activity. Intermittent claudication, a condition caused by reduced blood flow to the leg muscles, can result in leg cramps, pain and discomfort during physical activities like walking or climbing stairs.

Ringing in the ears

Cholesterol-related circulation issues can also manifest as ringing in the ears or tinnitus. Tinnitus is a sensation of ringing or other noises in the ears when there is no external sound source. Cholesterol-related circulatory problems can impact blood flow to the ears, leading to this symptom.

Red or purple toes

In some cases, high cholesterol can cause a mottled discolouration of the skin, especially in the toes, known as livedo reticularis. Livedo reticularis is a skin condition characterised by a lace-like or net-like pattern of reddish-purple discolouration, often appearing on the extremities. Cholesterol plaques can affect blood flow and contribute to this skin issue.

If you experience any of these symptoms, especially when multiple symptoms occur together, it’s crucial to seek medical attention. High cholesterol is a treatable condition, and early intervention can prevent severe complications. High cholesterol is manageable, and treatment can involve lifestyle changes, medications and medical guidance.

You can take control of your cholesterol levels through dietary choices, regular exercise and, if needed, medication.

