Aranguez ashram hosts treat for children

Santa gives a present to this youngster at the Under the Peepal Tree Ashram Christmas treat for children at the Aranguez Park, Aranguez. -

The Under the Peepal Tree Ashram hosted a festive Christmas treat for the children of the Aranguez community on December 17.

The members of the ashram came together to spread joy to hundreds of children at Aranguez Park, despite recent challenges, a media release said.

Founder and president Rasheed Ali, who recently lost his left leg due to diabetes, was notably present, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to the community, the release said. Ali expressed gratitude for the opportunity to continue the annual tradition of bringing smiles to children's faces.

Gifts and snacks were distributed and this brought added cheer to the attendees. The children participated in fun games activities, adding to the festive joy of the event, the release said.

Reflecting on the treat tradition, Ali said the ashram has been organising Christmas treats for the children for the past 23 years. Despite his personal challenges, Ali remains optimistic about the future and hopes the treat will continue to brighten the lives of the community's children for years to come.

The event not only showcased the resilience of the ashram but also highlighted the importance of community engagement and the positive impact it can have during the holiday season, the release said.