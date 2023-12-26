2023 Cricket Year in Review: WI T20 revival, but no ODI World Cup; Bravo for Red Force

TT Red Force players celebrate after beating the Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the final of the CG United Super50 Cup, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - Daniel Prentice

THE year 2023 was another eventful one for cricket. The West Indies men were unbeaten in T20 series during the year under their new captain, Rovman Powell, defeating three quality teams.

Despite a memorable year in the T20 format, the 50-over version did not go as planned as the two-time World Cup 50-Over winners failed to book a spot at the global tournament.

Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW), in their sixth appearance in the final, finally won a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title, giving their passionate fans a trophy they've been coveting since 2013.

Off the field, there were changes as a new Cricket West Indies president was elected and a two-time T20 World Cup champion was appointed the West Indies white-ball coach.

No World Cup for West Indies

West Indies, World Cup winners in 1975 and 1979, did not qualify for the 2023 edition. Owing to their low ICC ranking, West Indies needed to compete in the ten-team World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe to earn a spot at the World Cup.

With their rich history, many would have counted on West Indies booking their spot.

West Indies got their campaign off to a strong start with victories over US and Nepal. But it went downhill from there, with losses to Zimbabwe and the Netherlands.

The defeat against Netherlands was a shocking result as West Indies posted a massive 374/6, a total that seemed impossible to overhaul.

The Netherlands did not get that memo as they also scored 374 to force a super over. The Netherlands struck former captain Jason Holder for 30 runs in the super over, before dismissing West Indies for just eight to win the match.

West Indies then needed a flawless performance in the Super Sixes stage of the tournament to have any chance of finishing as one of the top two teams to qualify for the World Cup. It did not go their way as two losses in three matches in the Super Sixes meant West Indies failed to qualify for the first time in their history.

Powell's men perfect in T20s

Romario Shepherd's profound improvement as a fast bowler, left-arm spin twins Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie, the power hitting of Rovman Powell and Nicholas Pooran, the steady Shai Hope and the return of Andre Russell for the England series at the end of the year all contributed to the West Indies success.

Despite being T20 World Cup champions in 2012 and 2016, West Indies have struggled to maintain consistency since. This year, however, West Indies were unbeaten in series under Powell, who was announced as the new skipper in February, replacing Pooran.

Powell's first role as captain was leading West Indies in a three-match series away from home against South Africa. West Indies pulled off a 2-1 series win as Powell's tenure started on a high.

Fast forward to August, West Indies hosted India in a five-match series with matches played in the Caribbean and Florida. India were missing a few of their marquee players as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were among those rested for the series, but they were still loaded with quality with the likes of Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, captain Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal in the line-up.

West Indies jumped out to a 2-0 series lead, before India fought back to level the series 2-2. In the final T20 played in Florida, West Indies sealed the series with an eight-wicket win.

To close off the year, West Indies got past England 3-2 in the Caribbean. West Indies again took a 2-0 series lead, before losing two straight matches. In the fifth match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, West Indies won to end 2023 with a perfect 3-0 series record.

Amazon Warriors break CPL "duck"

It was a battle throughout the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament between Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and Amazon Warriors. The battle spilled off the field as fans showed their passion – some overzealous, but most keeping it civilised.

On the field, Pooran (291 runs) and Martin Guptill (262 runs) led TKR with the bat, but they were not more impressive than Amazon Warriors pair Shai Hope and Saim Ayub. Hope (481) and Ayub (478) ended as the two highest run scorers in the tournament.

Amazon Warriors also topped the bowling charts, as fast bowler Dwaine Pretorius and leg spinner Imran Tahir snatched 20 and 18 wickets respectively.

Left-arm spinner Waqar Salamkheil and pacer Andre Russell, more known for his exploits with the bat, bagged 11 wickets apiece for TKR.

Fans got the final they could only dream of as TKR and Amazon Warriors both sealed their spot in the title match at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

However, the final did not live up to the hype as TKR chose the worst day to have their worst batting performance. TKR were bundled out for 94 in 18.1 overs batting first and in response, Amazon Warriors cruised to 99/1 in 14 overs.

Hayley Matthews a world-class cricketer

If there was any doubt Barbadian and West Indies batter Hayley Matthews is not one of the most talented women’s cricketers in the world, her statistics in T20 cricket in 2023 would have changed the minds of even the harshest critic.

In 14 matches, the West Indies captain struck 700 runs with one century and four half centuries, with a strike rate of 132.32.

Her most memorable innings in the year was a knock of 132 off 64 deliveries against Australia in October. The heroics from Matthews helped West Indies chase a mammoth 213 to win.

Earlier in the year, Matthews captained the Barbados Royals to the Massy Women’s CPL title.

Red Force, TT U-15s win titles

In November in Trinidad, the TT Red Force won the CG United Super50 Cup, captained by Darren Bravo. The left-handed batsman led from the front finishing as the leading run-scorer with over 400 runs. However, his exploits were deemed insufficient to earn a recall to the WI ODI team to face England as lead selector Desmond Haynes said the regional body had invested in certain younger players and was looking towards the 2027 World Cup.

Haynes seemed to have no issue with 34-year-old Bravo's age less than a month later as he tried to persuade him to join the Windies Test squad for next month's tour of Australia. However, Bravo, who had decided to take a break from the game since being snubbed by the regional selectors, stayed resolute in his decision.

During the Easter holidays, the TT Under-15 cricketers with Brendan Boodoo as skipper made their trip to Antigua count, winning the regional 50-over crown. Both the TT senior team and the Under-15 team were unbeaten in their respective tournaments.

Speaking about the teams achievement at an end-of-year function recently, TT Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath said, “The success of the Red Force senior men’s team undoubtedly was the icing on the cake after an unprecedented 14th win in the regional CG United Super50 Cup.

“The youngsters were crowned unbeaten champions in their campaign, with consistently remarkable performances that gave an eye-opening glimpse of the bright future which awaits them in the game.”

Shallow replaces Skerritt, Sammy new WI coach

Vincentian Dr Kishore Shallow was elected as president of Cricket West Indies at the 24th AGM in Antigua in March, replacing Ricky Skerritt. Shallow worked under Skerritt as vice-president for years.

TTCB president Azim Bassarath was elected as vice-president. They will both serve two-year terms. For the first time in the history of West Indies cricket, the red-ball and white-ball teams have different coaches.

Two-time T20 World Cup winner Daren Sammy was named the new white-ball coach in May and Andre Coley was selected as the Test team coach. Sammy is a former West Indies captain who led his team to T20 World Cup titles in 2012 and 2016.

Sammy and Coley replaced Phil Simmons.

TTCB finances in question, employee resigns

The misuse of funds over a five-year period within the TTCB has been reported to the police.

Sources told Newsday that at a TTCB board meeting on December 9, it was revealed by the TTCB treasurer that almost $500,000 cannot be accounted for.

An employee of the TTCB has since resigned.

Bassarath confirmed that a police report was made and an auditor has been hired to determine the depth of the matter.

On December 15, Police PRO Joanne Archie told Newsday via WhatsApp that a Fraud Squad investigator will be appointed to lead the investigation.