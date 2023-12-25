The power of love

Steve Alvarez -

THE EDITOR: The political leader of HOPE, the latest political party to enter the political arena in TT, made a statement at their launch. He said that HOPE was about the power of love and not the love for power.

At that moment I thought his comment was a bit cliché. It was not until I had time to reflect on what he said that I realised how profound and how important that statement is, if TT is to ever emerge from its present stagnation.

The power of love. Think about it. A force so powerful that kings left their throne for it. Love that caused some to die for others. Love that caused nations to change from segregation to unity. Love that inspires songs, orchestras, dancing and festivities.

Love inspires writers to create movies that last a lifetime, love causes many to leave their homes to feed the poor, to journey to far-off countries seeking to spread a message of peace and unity.

Love causes many to leave their family and cleave to a person and start a new family. Love forgives. Love tolerates, love charts new ways to help. In the Bible, Corinthians chapter 13, it is said that love is patient, kind, it does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud, it does not dishonour others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails.

In this holiday season, sharing gifts and spending time with loved ones, we experience the power of love. Think for a moment if that love could replace the love for power, and the love for political office. Think about if we as a country were to rely on the power of that love to guide us.

The way forward can be one where we cling to the old ways of seeking to enrich self through the love of power, or a wonderful new future where we embrace the power of love.

Do have a loving, safe and holy Christmas season. As we look forward to the New Year it may be good time to consider leaning on the power of love to change TT for the better.

via e-mail