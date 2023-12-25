Soccer Made Simple held goal-less in NLCL U19 Cup

Soccer Made Simple striker Terron Miller dinks the ball over Eagles FC goalie Tyress Carrington during action last season in the NLCL U19 Community Cup. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

DAVID SCARLETT

REIGNING champions of the Next Level Consulting Limited (NLCL) Under-19 Community Cup, Soccer Made Simple (SMS), were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Athletic International Academy (AIA) in Group A action at the Bon Air East Recreation Ground, Arouca on December 21.

SMS are aiming to claim their third consecutive title having won the 2022 and 2023 editions of the competition.

Following a 1-0 win against Caledonia AIA on the opening day – courtesy a 19th minute goal from Seretse Brown, SMS failed to breach AIA’s defence on their second outing.

AIA, coached by Adrian Romain, remained defensively disciplined to hold the champions at bay and earn a point to add to the three gained on matchday one in a 5-0 mauling of Cantaro United.

In the second Group A fixture, Malabar Young Stars also ran riot against Cantaro United, steamrolling their opponents 4-0. David Lewis opened the scoring for the visitors in the 32nd minute as the Young Stars went into the halftime break one goal ahead. Their lead was doubled in the 52nd minute through Tyler Ayers. Then, two quick-fire goals from Ezekiel La Rose and Deriel Davis in the 84th and 87th minutes led the east-based side to a comfortable victory.

In Valsayn, Queen's Park Cricket Club (QPCC) rallied to a 5-0 win against Blast FC. Braces from Caiden Trestrail (9th and 88th minutes) and Luke Correira (38th and 40th minutes) were the highlights of the encounter in addition to a 45th minute goal from Seth Hadeed.

Made In La Brea FC also claimed victory as they edged past Moruga FC in a thrilling 4-3 battle. Jalon Jones got La Brea off the mark in the 3rd minute to kick-start the goal fest. Seven minutes later, Ruben Phillip made it 2-0 to the hosts, who seemed to be in cruise control.

Keieal Morales pulled one back for Moruga in the 50th minute, but Jones netted again just three minutes after to restore the two-goal lead for La Brea. The lethal forward then completed his hat-trick in the 59th minute to make it 4-1.

Aychee Allum-Saunders reduced the deficit for Moruga with a goal in the 69th minute. The visitors attempted a comeback and scored again in the 75th minute via Terrell Thompson. But the mountain was too steep to climb for Moruga and Made In La Brea snatched a 4-3 win.

In the final fixture of the match day, Point Fortin Youth Football Academy overcame Kamillionaire FC 2-1 at Brickfield Recreational Ground. Goals from Danyel Drayton in the 11th minute and Isaiah Jacob in the 40th minute trumped Tyrese David’s 56th minute consolation goal and ensured that Point Fortin went home with all three points.