Soca Harmony, Headlines Again eye Boxing Day honours

Soca Harmony wins the Stewards Cup at Santa Rosa Park, Arima earlier this month. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

JASON CLIFTON

A total of 41 horses have been entered for Boxing Day's bumper six-race card at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

When turfites journey to Santa Rosa Park Arima they will witness the running of The Carib Brewery Ltd St James/St Ann's Stakes, open to West Indian-bred two-year-old colts/geldings and fillies that will travel over 1,350 metres on the main track. That race, which has attracted a quality field of six starters, has a post time of 2.20pm

In this mouth-watering clash of babes, it is expected that Headlines Again will be sent off as pre-race favourite after winning her last two races very impressively. However, the races were over 800 metres on September 25 and the Nursery Stakes over 1,000 metres on the main course.

This time the filly will be put to the test when the babes go over the extended sprint. Other entrants in this contest are Uncle Rog, also flying the flag for the John O'Brien barn; Creme De La Creme that will be partnered by Ronald Ali for trainer O'Brien; Hot Rod Kashton that will run in the silks of owner Terry Innis for trainer Ramesh Ramroop; and Red Alert for owner Alan Cabral that will come from the yard of trainer Johnathan Lyder.

The main event, which has a post time of 3.45pm, will be The Edmund De Freitas Gold Cup, a grade-one event over 2,000 metres on the main course that has attracted a field of eight runners with champion trainer John O'Brien sending out a quintet. It is expected that Soca Harmony will be sent off as favourite. Other runners in this contest include Stroke Of Luck that will run in the silks of owner Victor Prescott for trainer Lester Alexis; Making Headlines for owner/trainer Ramesh Ramroop; and Just Exhale that is conditioned by Terrance Thomas for owner Lance Warner Jnr.

Another very interesting betting contest will be the day's opener in which Leonardo Angel will be sent off as favourite after he won his event on December 2 quite impressively. It may just turn out to be a two-race contest with Blue Agave being his closest rival.

Also on board at Santa Rosa Park, Diana Candy Company Ltd will support the children's playground with a number of fun activities.

Post time for the holiday card is 1pm.