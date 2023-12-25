President: Heal differences at Christmas time

President Christine Kangaloo -

PRESIDENT Christine Kangaloo appealed to the population to use Christmas as a time to heal differences and positively the lives of the less fortunate in society.

She made this appeal in her first Christmas message to the nation.

Kangaloo was inaugurated as President on March 20.

In her message, Kangaloo said, "Christmas is an opportunity for us all to set down our differences, to heal divisions among us, and to find ways to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our fellowmen."

Christmas, she continued, is an opportunity to be inspired into action by the narrative and teachings of Jesus Christ and fully embody the angelic proclamation of “on earth peace, goodwill toward men.”

As a nation blessed with so many beautiful and wonderful religious celebrations, in which all citizens participate fully, lovingly and without division, Kangaloo said, "Christmas is one of those many beautiful and wonderful celebrations."

She added, "It occupies a special place in the hearts of all of us, regardless of our creed, race, class or religion."

Kangaloo said, "At Christmas, we are all comforted in being reminded that, regardless of our religion, we are loved by an eternal God who watches over us forgivingly and carefully."

She added, "We are all enlivened by being reminded of the hope that, whatever our religion, so long as we follow and apply the precepts of our faith, we will all be saved. We are all energised by the divinity that flows from out of our hearts and into one another’s."

For some people, Kangaloo continued, Christmas can be difficult because they struggle to face daily challenges and deal with unforeseen circumstances.

"Let us be an aware and sensitive people, who pause in the midst of our own joy, to reach out and, like the Lord’s Angel did on that first Christmas night, bring a comfort and hope to those who are suffering."

Kangaloo said she hopes that "may we all understand the true message and meaning of Christmas and find ways to bring comfort and hope to one another."