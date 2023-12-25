Letter to Santa

Ugo Blanco -

UGO BLANCO

DEAR SANTA,

I hope this letter finds you well although; to be honest, I have my doubts.

With all that is happening in the world, your morale might not be at its highest. I imagine that toy production is now drastically down in your workshop given the issues in the global supply chain which are affecting all of us. I hope that at least enough cereals managed to reach your stables in time to feed your flying reindeer; unfortunately, since covid19, the term “food insecurity” has again become sadly trendy. You and your army of elves must surely be feeling it but let me tell you that this issue of heavy reliance on imports is even more dominant in island nations.

I am so sorry about the problems affecting your residence at the North Pole. It certainly does not look the same as it did up to a few years ago. Our UN Secretary General visited Antarctica last month and the images we saw of melting ice were very revealing of the impact of climate change on our planet. So no, I can’t be optimistic about your current location. Hence, you may want to start considering a relocation and, let me tell you, dear Santa, the Caribbean would be a great option.

Although I still feel myself a newcomer in the country, I invite you to consider Trinidad and Tobago as a superior option for a new home. TT, as we like to call it, is one of the Caribbean’s best kept secrets and most under-explored destinations. Here you will find not only one of the most incredible variety of natural sceneries including beaches and forests, birds and rivers and mountains and valleys, but also the most amazing cultural blend to be found anywhere in the world.

Allow me to state that, without doubt, the most impressive resource of this twin-island republic are the Trinidadians/Tobagonians. Someone I admire in the government described it very nicely: “Trinidad and Tobago is not a superpower but we/they have super powers.” And it can be felt in every interaction, in every community and in every lime.

However, I digress, carried away as I am inclined to whenever the topic of TT comes up. So let me get to the point: this letter is to ask you for a prosperous 2024 for the people living in this beautiful nation.

There are very strong and strategic efforts to increase onshore and nearshore oil and gas production so economic prospects for the near future seem positive, particularly because these investments are coupled with a strong vision on economic diversification and the development of human capital.

Dear Santa, as one of the many millions directly suffering the impact of climate change, you will be delighted to learn that TT is committed to reducing its carbon emissions by 15 per cent by the year 2030 while working diligently towards the production of renewable energy. This is indeed great news for the country. Just recently, during the COP28 in Dubai, all member states endorsed “the beginning of the end” of the fossil fuel era. Therefore, the ongoing national strides being made under the inspirational leadership of the Minister of Planning and Development are meaningful investments and a strategic move in the right direction.

TT’s medium and long-term sustainable development path is beginning to take shape and let me also add, dear Santa, that from what I have seen since arriving here several months ago, the strides being made in digitalisation and e-governance are nothing less than extraordinary. TT is not only one of the few countries with a dedicated Ministry of Digital Transformation but the drive, vision and expertise of the team under a very dynamic and innovative leadership are unmatched. Being ahead of the game in the digital era is a bold step that can lead the country to a position of prominence in the Caribbean.

And yes, I know, your inbox must be overflowing with requests, demands and pleas for peace on Earth. It feels that global peace is today more under threat than it has been since World War II, with conflict and violence on the rise. Unfortunately, our country is not exempt. To be honest, I cannot fully comprehend the root causes of the crime and violence that lash the lives of everyone living in TT, but if I were to be granted just one wish for this country, it would be for citizen security and the elimination of gender-based violence. Achieving this would have a tremendous impact on the well-being and quality of life of all the people in this wonderful country.

My aspiration list for 2024 is long but I should not be greedy so let me just conclude by wishing a peaceful, healthy, prosperous, and happy New Year for the planet and all the people who have the luxury, honour and pleasure to live on it. Including you, dear Santa.

Ugo Blanco is the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative in TT