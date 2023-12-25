Former top cop responds to social media claims - Williams: I'm not a police consultant

Retired acting of commissioner of police Stephen Williams.

FORMER Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams said he has not been hired as a consultant to the Commissioner of Police, contrary to social media reports.

Williams spoke to Newsday on Sunday.

“I haven’t been hired by the commissioner as an advisor, and that’s as simple as it is,” he said.

“A story was put online, but they never sought to confirm.

“I don’t know where that information came from. Maybe some people are seeking some form of additional merriment.

“I am sure you haven’t seen me anywhere. I am living my life. I don’t know why they would make a report like that.”

On Saturday, social media was abuzz with news that the former commissioner was hired by the current Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher-Harewood as a consultant. The report, from a local online media page, said he had been hired for a two or three-year contract.

Williams served as a police officer for 41 years before retiring in 2020. He served as acting commissioner of police for six years, from 2012 to 2018.

Williams served as gold commander and led the multinational security task force for the Commonwealth Heads of Government (CHOGM) meeting in Port of Spain in 2009. He also held the regional position of first vice president of the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police in 2016, and was a member of the International Advisory Committee of the Police Executive Programme at the Institution of Criminology, Cambridge University, UK.

Williams, during his tenure as acting police commissioner, was one of the main advocates for moving the TTPS into an evidence-based policing organisation.