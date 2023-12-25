First Citizens sponsors Tobago Pan-Thers

Tobago Pan-Thers performing at the Opening of the Tobago Heritage Festival -

First Citizens bank is now the title sponsor of the Tobago Pan-Thers, a small steel orchestra that hails from Golden Lane, Tobago.

The Tobago Pan-Thers Steel Orchestra was established in 1992 with the aim of providing a positive outlet for Tobago’s youth, and over the years has made significant progress, garnering the support from neighbouring communities, a media release said.

The steelband has also been involved in numerous community outreach programmes, performing at various events including, local festivals, cultural shows, and charity events, using its music to bring communities together and also to highlight the positive impact it can have on the youth.

Through the First Citizens partnership, the Tobago Pan-Thers was also able to provide academic support to youth in its community through a homework centre, which is equipped with computers, textbooks and tutors. This initiative has helped many students to improve their academic performance and achieve their educational goals, the release said.

The steelband participated in the 2024 Panorama Small Band prelims on December 8.

The release said First Citizens’ support of the Tobago Pan-Thers is another example of its unwavering commitment to culture. The group is also the title sponsor of the popular Supernovas Steel Orchestra from Surrey Village, Lopinot.