Citizens call for peace for Christmas: 'Trinidad and Tobago needs more love'

Sandra Auguste -

AS crime continues to increase in Trinidad and Tobago, vendors and shoppers in Port of Spain say they want more peace and love across the country.

When Newsday walked through downtown Port of Spain on Sunday – Christmas Eve – the streets and pavements alike were busy with foot traffic as last-minute shopping was underway.

Daryl Roach, a Fredrick Street vendor, said he wishes people in TT "would get real."

"And all this wanton corruption that going on – I wish we would come to terms with it. I would like to see it cleaned up."

John Cooper, another vendor, said not enough people in TT show others love.

"Forget all this nonsense about 'myself.' We too selfish.

"(I don't) want more love – I want love. There is love, and there is love."

A nearby vendor joked that her Christmas wish was to win the lotto, and Cooper said, apart from love: "I could do with the $2 million too."

Sheldon Mondezie, who was doing some last-minute shopping with his family, said with peace and happiness, "things will fall into place.

"That's my only Christmas wish."

Sandra Auguste also wished for peace but additionally, she wants more jobs/job opportunities for young people.

"I really want that for them. There is too much unemployment (among) the younger generation and that age group."

Sandra de Freitas said her wish was that "all be delivered (from sin) and set free.

"It's not a religious wish, it's a spiritual wish because we need more love. It hurts me when I see how people treat others."

Marissa Celestin also called for peace and "for everyone to have something to eat and for everyone to be filled with joy.

"I hope everyone finds comfort and something to put a smile on their faces despite the difficult times we're facing now."

Others, who preferred not to be named or have their photo taken, wished for health and blessings from God.

The murder toll for TT is currently over 550, with Tobago having a murder toll of 13 – one of its highest.

Chairman of the Tobago Business Chamber Martin George wants Tobago to "return to that caring, compassionate, spirit which once embodied the spirit of what being a Tobagonian is all about.

"We seem to have lost that."

He said Tobago is changing in a way "that is not for the better."

The crime situation there, he said, "is not something that happened overnight.

"It's something we have been breeding and nurturing and festering."

He said some may suggest people from Trinidad are coming to Tobago to do crime but urged Tobagonians to "look into the mirror.

"Many of these young men and young people are our own – homegrown and bred.

"We need to face reality and stop burying our heads in the sand."

Newsday also asked the question to its social media audience, who shared similar wishes.

Vastri Jaisumair said she wants "everyone to feel safe when going out (and not have to) worry about being a victim of crime."

Alder Clay said, "Unity," while Aryann Burris said, "For us to be slower to anger and quicker to peace."