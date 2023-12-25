2 weeks after Maduro, Ali agree to peace over Essequibo, UK warship heads to Guyana

This handout picture released by the Venezuelan Presidency shows Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, right, shaking hands with Guyana's President Irfaan Ali during a meeting in St Vincent and the Grenadines on December 14, 2023. - AFP

A British warship will be going to Guyana after Christmas to participate in joint military exercises.

The visit comes two weeks after Guyana President Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro signed the Argyle Declaration in St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) on December 14, rejecting any threat of violence in their dispute over Guyana's Essequibo region and to refrain from any escalation of the disagreement.

The two nations agreed to not escalate any controversy between them but to report any incident arising to Caricom, CELAC and Brazil. Guyana and Venezuela agreed to meet in three months in Brazil or otherwise as agreed.

A joint commission will be set up between Guyana and Venezuela on the controversy within three months.

The declaration noted Guyana's support and Venezuela's rejection of the role of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in adjudicating the dispute.

On December 1, the ICJ ruled that Venezuela should refrain from seizing the Essequibo from Guyana.

A BBC report on Sunday said the HMS Trent left its home port of Gibraltar in early December and is currently in Bridgetown, Barbados for Christmas.

After Christmas, the Trent is expected to anchor off Georgetown and conduct visits, joint activities and training with Guyana's Defence Force and other allies.

The ship cannot dock in Georgetown because its port is too shallow.

The Trent is mainly used for tackling piracy and smuggling, protecting fisheries, counter-terrorism, providing humanitarian aid, and search and rescue operations.

The Royal Navy says it is also designed for border patrols and defence diplomacy.

The decision to send HMS Trent to Guyana is part of a growing UK effort to show international diplomatic support for Guyana.

HMS Trent has a crew of 65, a top speed of 24 knots and a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

It is armed with a 30mm cannon and a contingent of Royal Marines. It can also deploy Merlin helicopters and unmanned aircraft (drones).

British Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron said the UK would "continue to work with partners in the region to ensure the territorial integrity of Guyana is upheld and prevent escalation".

David Rutley, the Foreign Office Minister for the Americas, visited Georgetown on December 18.

At that time, Rutley said, "The UK will continue to work with partners in the region, as well as through international bodies, to ensure the territorial integrity of Guyana is upheld."

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil criticised the visit.

In a post on X, Gil said, "The former invading and enslaving empire, which illegally occupied the territory of Guayana Esequiba and acted in a skilful and sneaky manner against the interests of Venezuela, insists on intervening in a territorial controversy that they themselves generated."

Before the December 14 meeting with Maduro, Ali rejected Maduro's claim that the US Southern Command (USSSOUTHCOM) is operating in the disputed territory in the Essequibo region is false.

"The Government of Guyana maintains its sovereign right to engage in any form of co-operation with its bilateral partners and does not support intervention in the internal affairs of any other state."

Ali said that was a principle honoured by responsible states in the international community.

"Any allegation that a military operation aimed at Venezuela exists in any part of Guyanese territory is false, provocative and misleading."

From December 5-7, USSOUTHCOM, the Florida National Guard and interagency personnel met with the GDF from December 5-7 as part of the US-Guyana continuing military partnership.

The meeting involved assessing the GDF's military communications network and discussing emerging threats in the cyber and 5G domains.

Last month, the US held training exercises with the Brazilian military as part of its Southern Vanguard 2024 initiative.

Brazil has deployed additional troops to its border with Venezuela as a result of the Guyana-Venezuela tensions.