"The meaning of Christmas"

Features
Newsday
5 Hrs Ago
Niedia Pacheco, ten, of Phillipines: Christmas for me, means to celebrates Jesus's birthday with all of my family members. -
Christmas means different things to different people. For some it's all about the birth of Jesus Christ and the spirit of giving, for others it is about family, food and gifts. Newsday Kids photographers Lincoln Holder, Angelo Marcelle, Roger Jacob and Ayanna Kinsale caught up with some children doing their Christmas shopping and asked what Christmas means to them. Here is what they had to say.
Varsha Alexander, nine: Getting presents and eating food. Also giving gifts to others. - ROGER JACOB
Zarik Chadee, seven: I love when Santa brings all my presents and seeing all the fireworks in the night sky. - ROGER JACOB
Sean Baptiste, nine, of Caratal Road, Tortuga: Christmas is about remembering the birth of Jesus. -
Amelia Byer-Rivers, ten, of Pleasantville: Celebrating with your family around the Christmas tree and eating your favourite foods and drinks, like sorrel and pastelles. -
Aaliyah Paterson, nine, of St Margaret's: To celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. -
Arielle Heath, ten, of Diego Martin: Christmas means giving presents to those in need. - Angelo Marcelle
Jean-Marq Alleye, ten, of Piarco: Christmas means Jesus and the joy of giving back. - Angelo Marcelle
Radha Ramsaroop, nine, of Piarco says ,"Christmas means to me, exchanging gifts with friends and famil." - Angelo Marcelle
Jassiem Williams, 11, of Chafford Court: Christmas is about sharing, giving and receiving presents. - Ayanna Kinsale
Aiden Wilson, ten, of Diego Martin: Christmas means rejoicing with family, having fun and being close with Jesus. Wilson is saving up for a PC and wants Amazon gift cards for his presents. - Ayanna Kinsale
Genesis Dyett: Christmas is about being happy, getting gifts, and having fun with your loved ones. - Ayanna Kinsale
