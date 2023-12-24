The meaning of Christmas

Niedia Pacheco, ten, of Phillipines: Christmas for me, means to celebrates Jesus's birthday with all of my family members. -

Christmas means different things to different people. For some it's all about the birth of Jesus Christ and the spirit of giving, for others it is about family, food and gifts. Newsday Kids photographers Lincoln Holder, Angelo Marcelle, Roger Jacob and Ayanna Kinsale caught up with some children doing their Christmas shopping and asked what Christmas means to them. Here is what they had to say.