St Benedict's finish runners-up to Clarendon in Guyana football invitational

St Benedict’s College football team at the 2023 KFC Goodwill schoolboy football invitational. -

LAST year's Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division champions St Benedict's finished second-best in the KFC Goodwill invitational school football tournament in Guyana, as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Jamaica's Clarendon College in Friday night's final.

Benedict's coach Randolph Boyce said his team dictated most of the proceedings at the Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue in Georgetown, but they were undone by a pair of set-piece goals either side of halftime against Jamaica's 2023 Olivier Shield champions.

Former TT under-17 winger Jeremiah Niles scored Benedict's lone goal in the game, as he cut in from the left flank and beat two defenders before finishing past the Clarendon keeper in the 65th minute.

Boyce said things did not go his team's way in a "hard-fought and evenly contested" final, but he said the Benedict's team thoroughly enjoyed all aspects of their trip to Guyana.

"The trip was good and the experience was good," Boyce told Newsday. "The social part of the trip with the people and the culture was really good. It is a nice country to visit."

The champions Clarendon not only walked away with the trophy, but they received a US $2,500-prize as well. The second-placed Benedict's received US $ 1,500. Benedict's run to the final included 3-0 and 1-0 victories over Guyanese schools Carmel Secondary and Chase Educational Academy respectively.

The Benedict's team, which finished runners-up to Fatima College in their 2023 SSFL premier division title-defence, returned to Trinidad on Saturday morning.