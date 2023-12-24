From fun to professional makeup - Tabitha Ramdass finds her calling

Tabitha Ramdass -

LIKE many young children, Tabitha Ramdass wanted to have fun and experiment with makeup. Attracted to the "pretty colours," four-year-old Ramdass would try to apply makeup to her family members' faces. And despite having no idea what she was doing, this turned into a passion. Twenty years later, she is now a professional makeup artist.

The 24-year-old recalled seeing her grandmother and aunt using eyeshadow and lipstick and she wanted to try helping them.

"(After I applied it) my family would wear it just for kicks.

"My aunt Carol would always boast about how she loved it, and I know she would look crazy with the eyeshadow, I'm not going to lie to you...But she would walk outside and say, 'My baby girl did this' and she was so proud of me."

Ramdass only got to wear makeup while she was attending El Dorado West Secondary School, which she said were "simple things" like mascara. eyeshadow and lip gloss.

"From there, I just continued experimenting as I could afford smaller items like foundation and powder, and I developed an even greater love for it."

After secondary school, she attended the School of Accounting and Management (SAM) where she did a certificate and bachelor's degree in marketing.

However, the love for makeup remained and she continued to try different looks on her own face.

"My family and friends noticed and said, 'Hey, come do my makeup too.' So I just gained more and more experience throughout the years."

She said she learnt mainly by watching YouTube videos and practising on herself or others after. She has never done any formal training.

"It was all online and (YouTuber and makeup artist) Jaclyn Hill was one of the main people I'd watch."

Locally, she added, she admires makeup artist Korena Becca.

Then, in 2015, she got her first client at her cousin's hair salon in Dinsley.

"It went pretty well and she liked it!

"I also did a couple more faces throughout the year."

She said in 2022, she invested in her craft even more, getting professional lighting, seating and products and now runs a home-based studio in Trincity.

Interestingly, she said, "That same first client I had at my cousin's salon came and asked me to do (her makeup) again for a Christmas party!"

She said to this day, eyeshadow remains her favourite part of the overall makeup experience. She said the most clients she has had in one day is five.

She also made a major decision this year to quit her day job as a customer service representative and to do her craft full time.

"(Some people) were trying to tell me I need to build a career (outside of makeup), but it was really my boyfriend and close friends who motivated me to do what I want and what I love.

"They said, 'You should pursue this fully and give it your all' and I have never been happier.

"It was scary at first – not going to lie – because I'm still trying to find my footing, but I'm really glad (I made that decision)."

"I do graphic design too so all the content on my pages and my logo and stuff are all done and designed by me," she said.

She also specialises in jewellery-making – another interest that was recognised during her childhood.

"I remember making earrings when I was in primary school and I'd sort of string beads together. Then I remember discovering Featherstone (and Co Ltd) in Port of Spain and they had everything (I could use for making jewellery)!"

She added that a close family friend also gifted her a jewellery-making set.

Ramdass makes handmade earrings, bracelets and necklaces and uses a range of materials including stones, beads, resin, among other things.

"My friends and family have always described me as talented and creative – those are the two words everyone always uses when it comes to me."

She added that it feels good to be able to combine what she learnt through her degree with her true passion.

Asked what advice she would give to other young people who may be indecisive about following their dreams, she said: I know it's going to be scary at first but trust me, it's going to be worth it.

"I know this is what I want to do for the rest of my life."

She can be contacted on social media under the handle TabitharR.Makeup and at 291-8427.