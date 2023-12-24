Four UWI students get First Citizens grants

From left, UWI deputy principal Prof Indar Ramnairine, awardees Amelia Ramsaroop, Joel Sammons, Rishi Boodhu, Jaylan Hosein and First Citizens East Cluster Manager Trudy Noor. -

First Citizens bank has approved grants to four UWI undergraduate students in support of youth development through education.

A media release on Thursday said over the past 18 years, the bank has awarded more than 50 awards to students from the UWI Faculty of Social Sciences. This year it held a similar initiative with the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT).

The ceremony, held on December 4 at the office of the deputy principal, UWI, celebrated the four students chosen based on their academic performance. First Citizens East Cluster Manager Trudy Noor presented the congratulatory letters to the awardees – Jaylan Hosein, Amelia Ramsaroop, Joel Sammons and Rishi Boodhu.

Noor said, “We hope that receiving this grant will aid you in your academic journey and provide you with the support you need to achieve your goals. You have proven you have what it takes to succeed, and we have no doubt that you will continue to achieve great things in the future."

The release said these initiatives demonstrate the bank's commitment to investing in the future of youth by nurturing and rewarding academic excellence.