Cop detained in Courts shooting remains in custody

Courts Megastore, Churchill Roosevelt Highway, Barataria, after two people were killed and three others injured in a police-involved shooting on Sunday. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The police officer who was detained for questioning in the shooting incident at the Courts Megastore, San Juan on Sunday remained in custody last night.

The officer was held for questioning on Thursday night by officers assigned to the Professional Standards Bureau to be interviewed by investigators before they consult Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard on whether he should be charged.

He was being questioned about an incident where he used his personal firearm to shoot five people at Courts Megastore carpark.

Simeon Lessey and his sister Sinaaya Lessey were both killed while Simeon’s wife, Kerry-Ann Moore, a family friend and a third unnamed person were hospitalised.

Lessey's relatives said they went to meet someone who promised items at a reduced price but they became suspicious and wanted to cancel their transaction. They went to the carpark to meet the person and get back their money.

However, initially, the officer claimed he was attacked and fired his gun in self-defence.