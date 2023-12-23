Vanity Fair celebrates 50th anniversary

Sideeka Ojar owner of Vanity Affair. - Photos courtesy Narend Sooknarine

SUBMITTED BY CAMILLE OJAR

Sideeka Ojar, my mother, when asked about how Vanity Fair came about simply said, “it kind of just unfolded.”

She continued, “My husband, Kamal and I decided we wanted to open a store, we had no idea what type of business it would be. Kamal was toying with the idea of a bookstore being an avid reader. We asked around and someone suggested a fabric store. This resonated. I came to know Mr Issa Nicholas, a Valpark Mall director at the time, from working in the bank and living in Valsayn. One day I saw him in the supermarket and asked him about getting not just one shop but two, he said no problem at all and gave me the best two spots that were opening in a new wing.”

When I asked her about the name of the store (and to which I never even knew), she responded: “We were thinking maybe something with fabrics in it. Then, out of the blue one morning, Kamal woke up and said he had found the perfect name. Vanity Fair, the name of a book which he had never read but liked the name and thought it would be fitting.’ Vanity’ for the type of business and ‘Fair’ with all the multiple meanings associated with it.” And this is how Vanity Fair came into existence the December of 1973.

When asked about what Vanity Fair offers, she smiled and replied, “When people come to Vanity fair, we help them look good which helps them feel good. Everyone is beautiful and we help them find ways to radiate this inner beauty on the outside. Our store and customers are like one big happy family. Many times, customers would come into the store and see people they have not seen in years and then it turns out to be like a cocktail party with great conversations and an atmosphere of love and sharing.”

Customer service has always been my mother’s highest priority and it is a value she has also instilled in her staff, many of whom have been her steadfast employees for years.

She came from humble beginnings and has never forgotten that. She can relate to everyone because she speaks from the heart, from her experience and from her wisdom.

For anyone wanting to start a business she offered these tips:

“Have a vision or dream – I did not have a vision about what I wanted to create until we decided to open Vanity Fair. Once I knew this, the vision came. I wanted a one-stop shop for fashion. Fabrics, accessories, fashion jewellery and we even offered quite an extensive perfume and cosmetics counter for many years. Having this vision enabled me to create what it became.

“Being passionate about your business is essential to its long-term success. I love what I do and never tire of doing the work involved. This has contributed to its success and longevity in my eyes.

“Perseverance and determination – Believe in yourself and keep going. Trust in the process of what you are doing and know you will be guided to find the best way.

Vanity Fair celebrates its 50th anniversary with discounts and specials until December 24.