Superb concert at Queen's Hall

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Last Sunday's matinee concert was absolutely splendid at Queen's Hall.

The entire flow of each presentation was superb. Indeed, kudos to Brian Mac Farlane and his entire crew, including the choir, the other singers, dancers and the musicians; they certainly took my breath away. The various costumes were lovely.

The two-and-a-half hour show certainly helped the appreciative audience forget for a short while the reality of what's taking place in our beloved country.

I truly love my country and all its creativity.

This Christmas season is exceptional and congratulations to all the dedicated producers of all the beautiful concerts and and all the artistes. We here are an example to the rest of the world.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

via e-mail