Sensational sides

Vegetable Gratin -

Christmas is upon us once again. I am sure you have planned your Christmas menu, and will be roasting a turkey, chicken or ham. Some choose to do an assortment and some choose to mix it up by adding a curried dish or even a Chinese dish.

One certain element is the need for some sensational side dishes that will provide exciting flavours and also be versatile enough to accompany an array of entrees. As you do your cooking this weekend here are some options that will enhance your menu. Happy cooking and Merry Christmas!

Sensational Veggie Gratin

2 lbs mixed veggies, cut evenly into one-inch pieces, carrots, cauliflower, pumpkin, broccoli etc

2 tbs vegetable oil

1 large onion finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

2 pimento peppers, seeded and chopped

½ hot pepper. seeded and chopped

½ cup chopped fresh herbs

2 tbs flour

1 cup vegetable stock

1 cup milk

salt and pepper

½ tsp grated nutmeg

For the gratin:

½ cup dry bread crumbs

1 tbs olive oil

½ cup grated cheese

¼ cup chopped parsley

Lightly steam veggies for about 6 to 8 mins, until cooked but firm.

Heat oil in a saucepan, add onion, garlic, peppers and herbs, sauté until fragrant.

Add flour and cook for a few minutes.

Combine stock with milk. add to pot and stir until thick, season with salt, pepper and nutmeg.

Lightly butter a glass baking dish, place veggies and pour sauce on.

Combine all ingredients and sprinkle onto veggies.

Sprinkle with gratin and bake until bubbly.

Serves 6

Creamy whipped cassava

1½ lbs cassava, centre string removed

¼ cup butter

½ to ⅔ cup full cream milk

1 large egg

2 cloves garlic ,grated

1 cup grated cheese

Boil cassava in lots of salted water until very tender, about 30 minutes.

Drain the cassavas taking care to leave a small amount of water back with the cassava.

Using a handmixer crush and whip the cassava, add the butter and some of the milk, add the egg and continue beating for about 5 minutes, adding more milk as the texture tightens.

Add garlic and continue whipping to a light creamy and smooth consistency.

Turn into a greased casserole dish, sprinkle with cheese and bake for about 20 minutes until golden in a 350F preheated oven.

Serves 4-6

French Caribbean Melongene cake with spicy tomato sauce

2 lbs eggplant/melongene

1 tbs salt

2 tbs vegetable oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ cup milk

3 eggs

1 tsp pepper sauce

⅓ cup chopped parsley

Preheat oven to 325F

Wash, peel and cut eggplant into strips, sprinkle with salt and let stand for 15 minutes, wash and pat dry.

Heat oil in a sauté pan, add garlic and cook without burning, add eggplant and cook until tender, about 20 minutes, puree and set aside.

Combine milk with eggs, add eggplant and stir, add pepper, add parsley.

Turn into a greased baking dish, place dish into a larger dish with about one inch of water.

Bake for 40 minutes until firm.

Remove from oven, turn into serving platter and pour on tomato sauce.

Tomato sauce

2 tbs olive oil

2 onions, finely chopped

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 28-oz tin whole tomatoes, pureed

1 tsp tomato paste

¼ cup chopped fresh basil

1 cup chicken broth

½ tsp salt

freshly ground black pepper

Heat oil, add garlic and onions, sauté for about 3 to 5 minutes, add tomatoes, paste, salt, pepper, and basil. Add broth.

Add sugar, stir and simmer for 40 minutes until thick.

Taste and adjust seasoning.

Serve with eggplant cake.

Green fig salad

12 green figs

4 cloves garlic minced

1 onion, finely sliced

½ hot pepper seeded and finely chopped

1 red pepper seeded and chopped

1 green pepper seeded and chopped

juice of 1 lime

½ tsp Dijon mustard

¼ cup apple cider vinegar or red wine vinegar

3/4 cup olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

½ cup finely chopped fresh mint or parsley.

Place green figs in a non-reactive heavy sauce pan, add a little oil and boil for about 15 minute until tender. Remove, cool and peel. Slice.

In a food processor combine garlic, Congo pepper, vinegar, lime juice, mustard, salt and pepper, puree until smooth.

Add olive oil and process until all ingredients are incorporated and smooth.

Toss green figs with vinaigrette, add onions and green and red peppers, toss again, sprinkle on fresh herbs and serve.

Serves 4-6

Oven-baked Plantain in rum and orange juice

2 plantains (almost ripe)

½ cup orange juice

1 tbs rum

½ tsp cinnamon

Preheat oven to 375F

Peel and slice plantain lengthways.

Place in a well- greased ovenproof dish, mix orange juice, with rum and pour over plantains. Sprinkle with cinnamon.

Bake for 15 minutes until tender, turning once if necessary.

