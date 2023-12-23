Scholarship Christmas gift

FOR A GROUP of 100 students who sat this year’s Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations, Christmas came early on Thursday when the Ministry of Education released its annual merit-based scholarship list.

Congratulations are in order for Ryker Harricharan and Nishka Maharaj, both of Hillview College, Tunapuna, who were announced as President’s Medal awardees. They topped sciences and creative studies respectively.

The award of both medals to Hillview, which is a government-assisted Presbyterian school, continues that institution’s long history of excellence. Among its notable alumni are Anthony Garcia, the former minister of education, and Kevin Ramnarine, the former minister of energy.

While it is not the first time a Hillview student has been awarded a President’s Medal – which comes with a scholarship up to postgraduate years – it is definitely the first time a boy and girl from completely contrasting subject groupings have achieved this distinction in the same term at the same school. (Hillview is an all-boys school but girls have been admitted to Sixth Form since 1992.)

The list of scholarships released by the ministry this year demonstrated a notable spread of achievement among varied subject groups. Scholarships are awarded for ten cognate areas: business, environmental science, languages, mathematics, modern studies, natural science, technical studies, technological studies, general studies and visual and performing arts.

Most of these were well-represented on the list of names released with each receiving roughly ten per cent of the total awards. Ten per cent of the scholars fell under general studies and even three scholarships were awarded to students who excelled at technical studies.

However, the area of information and communication technology saw, by a far margin, the most students awarded scholarships, taking 17 per cent. This, we feel, reflects the enduring popularity of that subject grouping among students, given its clear relevance to the world we live in, a world which has made a definitive turn online. It is a promising sign that so many of our young people continue to excel in this area, as such skills will be needed in the coming years more than ever, if we are to go by recent events, both globally and locally.

All of this contrasts with the past when it was felt subjects involving quantitative as opposed to qualitative skills tended to be over-represented on the list, a situation which led some to question whether the scholarship programme was balanced and fair enough, both from the perspective of individual achievement and in terms of national developmental needs.

Such needs can only be better served with as wide a cross-section of talent as possible. So, if it is a gift to the students, this diverse list, in terms of subject areas, is also something of a gift to the nation.