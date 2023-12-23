No Jamaica Tallawahs for CPL 2024

CPL COO Pete Russell -

JAMAICA Tallawahs will not feature in the 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament.

Tallawahs will be replaced by an Antiguan franchise.

A CPL statement on Friday said, "The CPL have bought the Jamaica Tallawahs franchise from the current owners. The owners were left with no option but to sell the Tallawahs back to CPL as they could not find a way to operate the team sustainably. The CPL remain committed to having a team based in Jamaican but this will be in 2025 at the earliest, In 2024 there will be six teams taking part in the CPL with franchises based in Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and TT."

The Tallawahs have competed in the CPL since the tournament bowled off in 2013.

The franchise has not played any home matches at Sabina Park since 2019 and has lost many of their stalwarts over the years. Chris Gayle and Andre Russell both led the Tallawahs to titles, before moving on to other franchises.

Antigua once had a franchise as the Antigua Hawksbills played in the CPL in 2013 and 2014, before being replaced by the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Tallawahs are the second most successful team in the history of the CPL winning three titles. Only Trinbago Knight Riders have won more titles than Tallawahs with four.