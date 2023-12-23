N S Signature Creations crafts stories with candles

A cereal candle done by N S Signature Creations & More. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Candles are crafted stories, expressions of passion, and a testament to resilience. This is the experience that Narisa Jattan and Shivan Ramdhanie offer their clients with the artisanal candles and skincare products they make at N S Signature Creations & More.

Jattan, with a background in the medical field, and Ramdhanie, an electrical and computer engineering graduate, found an unexpected calling in candle making. Jattan's health challenges in 2022 became the catalyst for their creative journey.

"In August 2022, I fell seriously ill and had to take time away from work to recover,” she related.

“Unable to attend my usual Latin and ballroom dance classes, I sought a stress-relieving distraction. While browsing Facebook, I stumbled upon an online course for candle making. That's where it all began. During my recovery, Shivan helped me create these delightful candles from the online course materials. As I was often too unwell to move around much, this became a wonderful way for us to spend time together. After the course ended, I crafted candles as personalised Christmas gifts for friends and family, receiving an overwhelmingly positive response. Encouraged by this, we decided to start selling our candles to family and friends in January 2023, when my health became more manageable.”

Balancing their careers with this new found passion for candle-making was challenging for the couple but somehow, they managed. Then in April 2023, Jattan sustained an injury that required significant recovery time.

“To cope with the stress and pass the time, I delved deeper into candle making, exploring additional courses in soap making, skincare products, and jewellery,” she said. “During my recovery, I focused on product creation while Shivan managed the technical aspects of the business. He designed our labels and assisted with production whenever possible. Building our business consumed much of our free time, sacrificing our social life for its growth.”

The couple’s journey took an unexpected turn when they met the event coordinators of Itz We Market while purchasing candle supplies.

“Convinced by their enthusiasm, we debuted our products at their first-ever pop-up event in May 2023. Shivan handled our social media while we both curated our product catalogue,” said Jattan. “The support and organisation provided by Itz We Market made our debut a success. Witnessing people's positive reactions to our products in person was incredible. Since then, we've participated in every Itz We Market pop-up event and intend to continue. They've provided us, and other small businesses, a safe platform to showcase our products and reach a wider audience. Additionally, we've had the opportunity to vend at other pop-up markets, including Courts and UpMarket.”

The business which initially focused on candles, quickly expanded its offerings. Today, N S Signature Creations & More boasts a diverse range of handmade products, including scented candles, massage candles, speciality candles, customisable pillar candles, lotion bars, lip balms, soaps, and jewellery.

"We believe in the importance of self-care and relaxation to balance the stress of everyday life, and our products cater to that belief," said Jattan, emphasising the brand's commitment to holistic well-being.

What sets N S Signature Creations apart is its commitment to innovation in design. The couple takes pride in crafting candles in unique shapes like cacti succulents, cupcakes, cereal bowls, cocktails, and even beer mugs. The candles are not just scented; they are intricate pieces of art, breaking away from the conventional jarred candle designs.

The duo's creativity extends beyond candles; even their traditional scented candles feature wax embellishments within the jars, adding an extra touch of artistry to each piece.

Sustainability is a core value for N S Signature Creations & More. The business integrates 100 per cent natural raw materials into selected products. Specifically, our massage candles utilise Ecosoy wax, while our lip balms and lotion bars feature Beeswax. These materials stem from renewable resources, offering non-toxic, biodegradable, non-carcinogenic properties that are not only safe but also ideal for inclusion in our skincare products” stated Jattan.

Moreover, the brand’s commitment to sustainability extends to the repurposing of their candle glasses. “At our core, we value sustainability as a critical means to safeguard our environment, preserve ecosystems, and minimise our carbon footprint, fostering long-term economic growth. To uphold this commitment, we integrate 100 per cent natural raw materials into the creation of selected products,” said Jattan.

She highlighted the importance of shopping locally, offering an array of unique options and a chance to engage with local artisans. "Beyond the products, it presents a chance to engage with local artisans, witnessing their creativity firsthand," she expressed.

“Local businesses play a pivotal role in fostering community growth by retaining revenue within the local economy. This, in turn, aids in enhancing infrastructure and facilities for the community's benefit. Moreover, these businesses create job opportunities for residents, contributing to economic stability and prosperity. They also enrich the community tapestry by introducing diverse and distinctive products, adding vibrancy and character. Additionally, local businesses serve as inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs, encouraging them to transform their dreams into reality and contribute to the community's entrepreneurial landscape” added Jattan.

Amid a growing trend for unique and personalised gifts, N S Signature Creations & More has observed a remarkable increase in orders this holiday season. Jattan shares that friends have ordered all their Christmas presents from them, appreciating the diverse array of products available.

Despite challenges and a competitive market, the business has achieved significant milestones. Their products have garnered interest from local businesses for collaborations, marking a promising avenue for growth.

Heart-warming feedback from customers showcases the impact of the couple’s products, evoking nostalgic memories and providing a sense of youthfulness.

N S Signature Creations & More offers customisation options for certain products, allowing customers to personalise their choices. Pillar candles can feature images, quotes, names, or dried flowers, uniquely crafted to suit each customer's taste. The business is focused on expanding its reach by aiming to have products showcased on the shelves of pharmacies and retail stores.

Future plans include the launch of a new deodorising room spray and an expanded product line featuring a wider range of soaps and jewellery.

Jattan reflected on the challenges and rewards of starting a business, emphasising the joy of customer satisfaction. She encourages persistence, continuous self-improvement, and the importance of adding a unique touch to products. "The sky's the limit when it comes to pursuing your own path," she asserts.

N S Signature Creations operates as an online business without a physical store, but products are available at NiyaTash Beauty Professionals Salon in Barataria and various pop-up markets.

For further info WhatsApp 755-8392 or visit Facebook and Instagram at N S Signature Creations.