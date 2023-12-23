Melly Rose spreads holiday cheer

Singer Melly Rose and her team once again embarked on their annual giveback initiative, this time providing essential support to 13 single mothers in the community, ensuring they experience the joy of the holiday season.

As part of the initiative, Melly Rose and her team orchestrated a Christmas-themed food drive, delivering carefully-curated packages filled with festive delights to the deserving single mothers, a media release said.

Melly Rose, known for her soulful voice and commitment to making a positive impact, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to give back.

"The holiday season is about spreading love and joy, and we wanted to extend a helping hand to single mothers who work tirelessly to provide for their families. It's a small way for us to show our appreciation and support."

The packages included a variety of festive food items, pantry staples, and special treats to enhance the Christmas celebrations for the single mothers and their children, the release said.

It said Melly Rose and her team remain dedicated to making a positive impact through their annual giveback initiatives, embodying the true spirit of the season.