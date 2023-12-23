Lovely avenue until Carnival

Concrete pots with plants line a section of Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook. - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: The upgrade to Ariapita Avenue in Port of Spain to the tune of $10 million has really beautified the area.

The stamped concrete sidewalks, the planters and the neon accent lights have all enhanced the area, so popular with many.

Hats off to the contractor whose pockets have been enriched to the tune of $10 or more million. I am quite sure that come Ash Wednesday morning the area will not be as beautiful as it is now and perhaps another $10 million or more will be spent to restore the oil and paint-stained sidewalks, the dead and broken plants and planters and the fragile looking neon lights. All destroyed by the revellers on J’Ouvert morning and Carnival Monday and Tuesday.

Is it possible that Udecott did not envision what residents have complained about and many public meetings were held about over the years? Or did it just decide to turn the blind eye and the deaf ear?

In the forthcoming years, will the area be restored after every Carnival, each subsequent year costing the taxpayers millions every year. Another example of how little care is devoted to how the tax dollars are spent.

GREGORY GIBBONS

via e-mail