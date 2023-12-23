Judicial officer with wealth of experience

THE EDITOR: In the aftermath of the decision not to renew Debra Thomas-Felix's contract as president of the Industrial Court, an upsurge of discontent has swept through labour unions, they expressing outright disgust at the news.

The murmurings and opinions from these unions suggest a deep-seated concern over what appears to be government interference in what should ideally be an independent judicial arm. This sentiment is not confined to hushed discussions, but is resonating loudly through various media channels, fuelling the debate on the implications of such a decision.

Reflecting on the judgements delivered in the Industrial Court over the years, it becomes evident that the issue goes beyond the personality involved and extends to the inadequacies in the enforcement of industrial laws, with a lack of effective checks and accountability. Instances of employers flouting these laws are not confined to small-scale industries, but are also prevalent in well-established sectors.

The alarming reality is that employers, cognisant of the absence of consequences, are openly disregarding industrial laws. This situation draws attention to basic needs such as sick leave, highlighting the urgency for fair treatment without the subtle coercion linked to job security.

In the current job scene, where opportunities are scarce, a majority of employees seem willing to compromise their rights for the sake of a pay check, perpetuating a cycle of exploitation.

The National Trade Union Centre (Natuc) vehemently condemns the non-renewal of Thomas-Felix's contract, deeming it a fundamental breach of good industrial relations practices. The organisation emphasises her 12 years of commendable service, asserting that denying someone with her level of professionalism and dedication the opportunity to continue serving her country is ruthless and callous.

This action, according to Natuc, not only disrespects Thomas-Felix, but also has the potential to undermine the very foundations of good industrial relations practices and the Industrial Court itself. It raises a broader societal concern, questioning the trend of replacing individuals who strive for impartiality, fairness and adherence to the law.

The reason for their perception – whether it stemmed from a sense of receiving a fair hearing or a belief that the judgement favoured them – remains unclear and we may never discover it. What is certain, however, is that the contract of Thomas-Felix was not renewed.

Thomas-Felix's extensive career, marked by significant achievements, showcases her wealth of experience as a judicial officer and court administrator. From becoming the youngest magistrate in TT in 1990 to pioneering the establishment of the first Family Court in the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) in 1995, her journey is one of notable milestones.

I express my sincere wishes for her continued progress, as her past accomplishments demonstrate a capability to excel in any role she undertakes.

We require more champions and leaders akin to Thomas-Felix. However, it is unfair to assume or make accusations against the new Industrial Court president, Heather Seale. Let justice take its course, as an African proverb wisely states, "Judging a person doesn't define who they are; it defines who you are."

S BENOIS-SELMAN

via e-mail