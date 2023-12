Chairman of Penal/Debe corporation dies

A police officer salutes chairman of the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation Diptee Ramnath after he was sworn into office in August. - File photo

PENAL/Debe Regional Corporation chairman Diptee Ramnath has died.

In a brief statement on Saturday, the corporation announced that Ramnath died on Friday night.

He succeeded Dr Allen Sammy as chairman after the local government elections in August.

Ramnath was also the UNC councillor for Quinam/Morne Diablo.