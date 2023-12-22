We need to improve in 2024

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: As we count down the days and then hours to 2024, I know there will be mixed feelings among the citizenry.

This can be due to varied experiences in the past 12 months. For those who have lost loved ones due to crime, accident or illness, they can't wait for this year to end, although the pain and sorrow they now feel, will linger for some time yet.

To these people, I encourage them to keep their heads held high. Every day is a new beginning and they need to look forward to change taking place.

Having said all this, let me get to the meat of the matter: we must seek improvement in our lives both individually and collectively if our country is to see a brighter time in 2024.

It cannot be the same old, same old. Some of the negative things that were prevalent in 2023 must be dealt with seriously.

Take crime for instance. It cannot be business as usual. At the time of writing, we had just crossed the 550 murder mark and there is still more than a week left in the year. This bodes ill for our nation and its international reputation. Already we can see crime's impact.

A touring cricket team has been firmly instructed to remain in a self-imposed curfew and not to leave their hotel. Days ago, a murder took place not too far from the hotel.

Home-invasions have, unfortunately, become the norm. We read of police officers lying under oath in court or gunmen and hitmen wearing police kit to fool their way into people's homes and lives with murderous, criminal intent. Change is needed.

Every year – with 2023 being no exception – there is flooding during the rainy season and dry taps in both the dry and rainy seasons. Things must change at WASA.

There is rank unemployment and rank potholes.

To those in authority, don't let 2024 be a repeat of 2023, 2022 and years past.

As we await the property tax, we also expect improvements in the goods and services at the local government level where earnings from this tax have been earmarked to go.

It is my hope that the Government deals with crime and poverty alleviation in 2024, with the same enthusiasm, drive, and aggressiveness it showed in making the property tax a reality. Personal safety and enjoyment of one's property are basic rights in any democracy. These rights remain under threat and assault by criminals in our country. Change must take place.

We also need to let go of negativity, hate and bitterness in the new year and going forward. Social media must not be an outlet of spewing hate and division in our society.

Let the words: Together we aspire, together we achieve, have real meaning. We need to improve as a people and a nation in 2024.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

San Juan