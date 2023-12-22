My reflections on Trinidad and Tobago in 2023

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: As I sit and reflect on all that has happened in 2023 in my country and around the world, I cannot help but genuinely thank God for all His blessings and mercies showered on myself and my countrymen.

Getting to the negative first, I as well as most citizens certainly remain unhappy with crime. The crime situation has affected and touched each and everyone of us in some way or the other. The question is, who is to blame? Do we blame the government, the police, the gangs or do we blame ourselves?

In an article I wrote earlier this year, I reiterated that we as individuals can help stop crime by removing opportunities for criminals and by promptly reporting suspicious activities to the police. We cannot as a people complain about the crime rate yet be critical of the protective services for implementing the law.

Road checks and speed traps are always posted in real time on social media so as to alert everyone including the law-breakers.

How, on one hand, can we curb criminal activity yet in the other hand, protect the criminals. By posting these road checks and speed traps, the element of surprise is lost.

On Wednesday, I celebrated my birthday on the beautiful island of St Kitts. Having visited several Caribbean islands I can report without a shadow of doubt that Trinidad is one of the most developed. Our cost of living is much lower. The grocery items I would have gotten in Trinidad cost me twice the amount in St Kitts.

We in Trinidad and Tobago enjoy free healthcare, education, some of the lowest taxes and utilities in the world. We as a people have to decide how we can contribute to the continuation of these benefits. Just like crime, much of our economic development and our quality of life can be determined by us, and not necessarily the government, as is generally perceived.

I grew up in the humblest of homes and was determined to use the opportunities provided to ensure a comfortable quality of life for myself and my family. If you are not satisfied with your income, take advantage of the many courses, classes or career training sessions provided by the government.

Get involved in agriculture, start a small business and become an entrepreneur. No government can determine your salary or quality of life – those choices solely lie with you. This past year, many proactive initiatives were adopted by the government.

Social Development and Family Services, Housing, Public Utilities, Healthcare, Agriculture, Finance and notably Energy and Energy Industries, just to name a few, which made immense strides. All ministries were mandated to put their best foot forward and ensure stability after the devastating pandemic from which most countries still have not recovered.

We as a people are very fortunate, so let us not fall prey to propaganda and negativity.

Let us come together and make Trinidad and Tobago the country that we want it to be, a country that our children and all generations to come can enjoy. In many countries people feel a sense of commitment to their neighbourhood and are actively involved in activities to improve the quality of life there.

This is known as "citizen participation." For example, local residents engage in voluntary work, organise litter-clearing campaigns, set up collectives to purchase solar panels or form local care co-operatives.

Let us be thankful for what we have and work to make it even better. Oprah Winfrey once pronounced, be thankful for what you have, you'll end up having more.

If you concentrate on what you don't have, you will never ever have enough. On behalf of my family and myself, Merry Christmas and have a bright and prosperous New Year!

NIGEL SEENATHSINGH

San Fernando