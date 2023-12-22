Moruga, Miracle Ministries' SSFL appeals denied

SSFL president Merere Gonzales -

The Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) appeals committee has upheld two decisions made by the league’s disciplinary committee which found Moruga Secondary and Miracle Ministries Pentecostal High School guilty of breaching its rules pertaining to the registration of players for the 2023 season.

The appeals committee’s decisions were made on Friday after listening to appeals from each of the schools’ representatives.

After deliberations on both matters, the committee “deemed them as having breached, in both cases, issues pertaining to rules and regulations of the SSFL, particular, that of registration,” SSFL president Merere Gonzales said on Friday.

Both schools had appealed the disciplinary committee’s decision, which said the schools failed to register players “at least 72 hours before the start of the match in which that player is to take part” – mandated by article 16 of the league’s constitution.

Moruga were also penalised for submitting an incomplete registration form “without the principal’s signature and or the school stamp.”

Both schools will be deducted points for their breaches, effectively costing them their 2023 championship zonal titles, and a place in the Big 5 tournament set to kick off in January 2024.

Moruga are also set to be demoted as all their games are affected.

Additionally, it propelled zonal runners-up Ste Madeleine Secondary (south) and Carapichaima East (central) to zonal winners.

Speaking on each case, Gonzales said Miracle Ministries had four representatives present on Friday when they met with the appeals committee. Joining them were an SSFL executive member and one of the assistant secretaries.

Initially, the disciplinary committee found Miracle Ministries’ registration documents were “not an official document from the web page (SSFL) and copy of registration,” and ruled this as a breach.

In this regard, Gonzales said, “The meeting took place and at the end of deliberations, the decision of the appeal committee is that they unanimously agreed to uphold the decision of the disciplinary committee, as there was no new evidence presented to alter the facts of the case.”

Also addressed was a matter raised by the school representative about a SSFL representative who also sits on the disciplinary committee, which they deemed not to be independent.

Gonzales said that after the appeals committee members heard their submissions, they adjourned the meeting for about 15 minutes to deliberate on the concern by Miracle Ministries.

“When they returned, the appeals committee unanimously agreed that the disciplinary committee was properly constituted and as a result, they would hear the other matters upon the appeal. So they had no issue with the member being the person targeted as not being independent.”

He added that the appeals committee recommended to the league that Article 12, which defines the composition of the disciplinary committee, should be adjusted to avoid any ambiguity.

With Moruga, the disciplinary committee ruled it was a clear breach, saying: “All games played with any of the players on the list of 26 submitted without the principal’s signature and/or the school stamp, is awarded to the opposing teams.”

Gonzales told Newsday, “The appeals committee unanimously agreed to uphold the decision of the disciplinary committee based on the evidence presented, which confirms that there exists evidence, confirmed by Mr (Michael) Sutherland (Moruga Principal), that the SSFL had in their possession an unsigned and updated copy of the registration for 26 players of Moruga Secondary, which is in breach of Article 16 of the SSFL constitution.”

This was the only matter addressed by Sutherland in his presentation to the appeals committee.

“Just like in the first matter, the appeals committee also made a suggestion and recommendation for the league for the purpose of efficiency and effectiveness of the registration process, that schools that do not properly register players for a competition be debarred from playing any games until that has been satisfactorily addressed.”

Having lost their appeals, both schools can seek their final form of redress by approaching the arbitration panel.

Newsday contacted Moruga’s SSFL school representative Andy Joseph to find out if they will explore this option, but he said he did not discuss that with the principal and could not comment.

Calls to Miracle Ministries’ representative Shennel Charles were not answered.

On the Big 5 tournament, Gonzales said, “If it goes for arbitration, we’ll have to also give a little time for that. And if it reaches there, to (hopefully) conclude by the end of the year.

“Because we prefer to have the fixtures made up before year’s end so we can convey it to all schools and the public, for the start date and time of the Big 5, schools involved, games to be played, venues and times. We are trying as much as possible to see if we could get this crucial aspect over in a prudent way.”