Levi on target again, AEK draw with 10-man Panserraikos

AEK's Levi Garcia (L), and Ajax's Josip Sutalo challenge for the ball during the Europa League group B match at the Johan Cruyff ArenA stadium in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on December 14. - AP PHOTO

Soca Warriors attacker Levi Garcia found the back of the net for the third straight game for AEK Athens, however, the Greece Super League champions were held to a 2-2 draw by ten-man Panserraikos in their league encounter on Thursday.

After goals in consecutive matches versus Ajax and Panetolikos, the TT forward continued his streak when he gave the visiting AEK a 2-1 lead just before the break away to Panserraikos at the Dimotiko Stadio Serron in Serres, Greece.

AEK took the lead after just 16 minutes through Lazaros Rota, after being set up by Garcia. AEK held a 1-0 lead up until the 39th minute when Greek centre-back Konstantinos Thymianis grabbed an equaliser for the hosts.

In the 45th minute, Garcia restored AEK’s advantage with a neat first-time finish after collecting a clever through pass in the area from Steven Zuber.

The Greek champions looked favourite to get all three points when Thymianis’ defensive partner Emil Bergstrom was shown a red card in the 64th minute.

AEK could not hold on for the crucial three points on the road though, as Thymianis scored in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage-time to grab a precious point for Panserraikos as he grabbed his second goal of the match.

For AEK (32 points), it is a second straight league draw away from home – leaving them three points adrift of league leaders PAOK (35 points) who got a massive 6-0 win away to AE Kifisia on Thursday to notch their sixth straight league win. AEK jumped out to a 2-0 lead inside 15 minutes on Monday, before settling for a 2-2 draw with Panetolikos. AEK are now fourth on the 14-team table.

Garcia has now scored four goals in 11 games in a 2023/24 season which has so far been plagued by injuries.