Hinds pleased with England cricket team's security arrangements

England batsman Moeen Ali, centre, during a practice session on Monday at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair. - Photo by Roger Jacob

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds has expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements made for the England cricket team during their stay in Trinidad for the final leg of their T20 series with West Indies.

England arrived in TT on Sunday for the fourth and fifth matches of the T20 series, having played in Antigua, Barbados and Grenada earlier on the tour.

However, their security was tightened significantly on arrival in Trinidad owing to the elevated level of crime compared to the other islands.

A team source said, "Our security advice before arriving in Trinidad was not to leave the hotel footprint. When we do we have a police escort."

Asked whether this was different from other islands, the source added, "We didn't have restrictions in place for other islands. This was security advice for Trinidad."

England's concerns were heightened early Monday morning when a man was shot and killed outside the Hyatt Regency where the team was staying in Port of Spain. The bullet-riddled body of Morvant resident Wendell Walker, 47, was found around 1.20am slumped in the driver's seat of a silver Mercedes Benz.

In a media release on Thursday, Hinds said he noted the concerns raised in the public domain and immediately contacted Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher, who was also aware of the Hyatt incident and the comments by local and international stakeholders.

Harewood-Christopher informed Hinds that she had appointed an Assistant Commissioner of

Police (ACP), as the Gold Commander, for the T20 series, who was responsible for all matters, regarding the safety and security of the players and the administrators – their living accommodation; their transit to and from and their occupation of the venues for practice and for the games, as well as their social engagements.

The ACP met with the security representative of Cricket West Indies and outlined the measures in place to allay their concerns, including improved police presence at the Hyatt, security in transit, and security at the cricketing venue.

Hinds said: “By all accounts, the stakeholders have expressed their satisfaction with the measures that have been implemented; and up to this point, they have been going securely and safely well.