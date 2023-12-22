Family, friends pay tribute to Christine Millar

Friends and relatives at the memorial for Christine Millar hosted by the Millar family at Mille Fleurs . - ROGER JACOB

Dozens turned out for the memorial tribute to National Trust co-founder and art patron Christine Millar on December 14 at Mille Fleurs, Port of Spain.

Millar died on November 27 after being ill for some time.

Daughter-in-law Sharon Millar said Christine suffered cruel and unusual punishment over the last five years, following a stroke in 2018.

“For a woman who gave so much, she didn’t deserve to be in the situation she was in. Before and after her passing, there were people communicating constantly. In a situation like that it’s always tricky, you have to think about who to exclude, and how to incorporate the multi-faceted areas of her life.”

She thanked those who had contributed to the tribute, those who had helped to take care of Millar in her last days, and those who had come to the tribute.

“I want to thank all of you for coming out. We’re truly delighted to see this support for a woman who lived for almost a century, and I think truly transformed the cultural and artistic landscape of TT. The generosity that came into organising the tribute was an indication of how much good she had done in her life and people just kept calling to offer their help. From the time she passed, it was liked those five years were gone, and her spirit was right back.”

Granddaughter Mairi Millar said Christine’s Sunday dinners brought the family together, and she remembered greeting her grandmother and being around family. She spoke about her feelings around her death.

“My headpiece was the cross on her coffin. She was an atheist until the end and how she ended is not how I thought she would end, I don’t think anyone thought she would end this way. I thought she was going to go up in fireworks on Independence Day, and what it proved to me was the problem of evil, that God can either be all powerful or all good, because what happened to my granny was not all good at all, so that’s why I took the cross off her coffin. Thank you Granny and I love you.”

Art Society past president Clayton De Freitas said he could not have asked for any better support than Christine when he was developing as an artist. She owned Deltex Art Supplies for many years and was well known for her generosity.

“She always saw in artists a potential. She had a way of standing in front of a painting and saying gorgeous. She would come to every exhibition the Art Society had, whether the opening or during the week, and buy a piece of art.”

He said she would sponsor children in the children’s camp and different things in the Art Society.

“She put her money where her mouth is. I have fond memories of her and artists would remember her warmly.”

De Freitas said when Christine was selected to be a patron of the Art Society, she was overwhelmed with happiness. He said she will always be remembered.

Citizens for Conservation co-founder Rudylynn DeFour Roberts said she met Christine at the George Brown protests in 1985.

“That was the first time I met her, at the Savannah. She didn’t bat an eye to link arms with us and stand in front of this bulldozer. The operator was probably wondering who these crazy people were, but we were serious, and we dedicated the rest of our lives to this cause. Citizens for Conservation was born there, on the Savannah.”

George Brown was Trinidad’s great 19th century architect. He redesigned Independence Square and lower Frederick Street following the great Port of Spain fire in 1891. The George Brown protests occurred when plans were announced to demolish a house built by him in 1887 at 6 Queen’s Park West to make way for an office complex.

“We used to meet every Tuesday at Christine’s home or at Deltex, and we talked about our hopes and dreams and organised. She used all her contacts to help the cause. Without her there would be no National Trust. Thank you to her family for allowing her to be a part of a nation building exercise.”

De Four Roberts said Mille Fleurs would not have been restored if not for Christine.

Family friend, Wayne “Slim” Anton recalled that Christine brought out children’s Carnival bands in the neighbourhood. He said the two he remembered was the Aztec Rangers and The Merry Men.

Nurse Marrion Lewis of Angels of Care Nursing Agency, where Christine spent her final years, said Christine was one of her best clients. She thanked the family for not abandoning her as many people did with elderly relatives.

“She was loving, she was loved. She had a spice about her, and she will be missed. Her family took exceptional care of her, and people were always coming to visit. She was excited to see her family. She would smile and she was happy that her family members would come and see her, they made her happy, there was exceptional love and support in her last days.”