Desmond Haynes: Player unavailability lets Windies youth set their careers on a high

West Indies men's lead selector Desmond Haynes said veteran Trinidad and Tobago left-handed batsman Darren Bravo declined a call-up for West Indies' two-match Test series away to Australia next month.

Bravo, 34, was overlooked by Haynes and the selectors for West Indies' three-match One-day international (ODI) series against England earlier this month after topping the batting charts in the 2023 Regional Super50 tournament. Bravo also skippered his TT Red Force team to the regional title. On November 25, Bravo took to social media to say he was stepping away from the game for "just a bit."

On Wednesday, after Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced a 15-man squad to tour Australia – inclusive of seven uncapped players – Haynes confirmed Bravo turned down CWI's invitation to tour Australia.

"Yes, Darren Bravo was also considered (for selection)," Haynes said, during a Zoom call on Wednesday evening.

"He was also contacted by the director of cricket (Miles Bascombe) and he said he was sticking to his decision to take a rest from the game."

Bravo did not indicate how long his time away from the game would be.

Bravo has played 56 Tests for the West Indies, scoring eight centuries. He averages 36.47 in the format. Bravo last played a Test for the West Indies in December 2020 on the Caribbean team's tour of New Zealand.

Former vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood, whose post has now been assumed by fast-bowler Alzarri Joseph, was not called up for the Australia tour, which follows on the heels of his exclusion from CWI's list of contracted players for the 2024 season.

Haynes said the selection panel was not in a position to write off players such as Blackwood and his fellow Jamaican batsman Nkrumah Bonner. Haynes said he still owed the former vice-captain a call.

"We had conversations with Jermaine Blackwood before. I would like him to focus on the regional four-day competition and get into some form because we expect a lot from Jermaine."

The pair of Kyle Mayers and former captain Jason Holder made themselves unavailable, instead preferring to turn their attentions to Twenty/20 franchise leagues. ODI captain Shai Hope was also considered for selection, but Haynes said the elegant right-hander also made himself as he said Hope pointed to a need for "a little more time in red-ball cricket."

Haynes said it is a concern when players indicate their unavailability for Test cricket, and he said CWI must put things in place to ensure the team remains "very competitive in world cricket" in spite of high-profile absentees.

"It is a concern that guys like Mayers and Holder have not made themselves available. The guys have a choice and they make a decision there is nothing we can do.

"We would like to have a very strong Test team. People in the Caribbean still believe in Test cricket. We are hoping whenever they get the opportunity to play for the West Indies, they will be committed."

With the absence of the aforementioned players, Haynes said the young players selected have a wonderful opportunity to "to set their careers on a high."

Just four players in the 15-man squad have played more than ten Test matches, with six of the seven uncapped players having played in the West Indies' 'A' team tour away to South Africa from November 21 to December 8.

"I think we could have done better in South Africa, but you must appreciate the fact that we have been involved in red-ball cricket and playing on similar types of wickets to Australia. It was a situation where we have taken these guys to a few of the 'A' team tours and we believe it is only right to give them the opportunity.

"Australia is always going to be a tough tour. But, I think it is a good way for these guys to show they have got the ability to go on and do well at this level. A lot of these guys are young and inexperienced but we are hoping they will do well enough."

Haynes pointed to 24-year-old Guyanese quick Shamar Joseph, who took 12 wickets on the 'A' team tour to South Africa, including figures of five for 76 in the final match. Haynes said the wickets in Australia should suit Joseph's pace.

Shamar and the other uncapped WI players can get their first taste of Test action when the teams meet in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval from January 17 to 21. The second Test, a day/night pink ball affair, will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane from January 25 to 29.