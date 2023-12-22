Collect experiences and not things

Dr Asha Pemberton -

MOST OF us enjoy shopping. It has become part and parcel of general life, especially at this time of year. The traffic, long queues and overcrowded aisles seem to add to the excitement of the season. Despite mutters and grumbles along the way, many people believe that they find joy in the sometimes excessive spending of the holidays.

Our daily lives are fast-paced and consumer-oriented. All forms of media surround us and constantly present multiple ideas of purchases that attempt to make us happy. Clothing, food, useful and useless gadgets, self-care products, to name a few. Even our social media feeds have become more populated with advertisements than actual user content. A prime example of how consumerism invades our conscious space more than we realise.

While there are just a few days left before Christmas, we can still consider ways in which we can share gifts of experiences to others rather than physical things, which we often do not need or even use.

We tend to equate large purchases with large amounts of happiness. There are certainly some major items that add to the efficiency of life and thereby improve comfort. Material possessions, particularly those we have craved, provide a quick boost to enjoyment and excitement.

Tinkering with a new phone is fun, and wearing a new watch might boost confidence. Finally acquiring that “thing” that seems to set us apart from others, or conversely helps us to feel that we belong, is a good feeling. This enjoyment, however, tends to be fleeting. Our brains quickly readjust to the new normal, and in time those goods lose their ability to incite happiness.

If we take time to consider, it is usually the experiences of life that we remember most, and which lend to true joy.

Experiences connect us. Experiences increase happiness by facilitating dedicated time and connection with others. We are social beings and the more meaningful interactions that we create and sustain, the better our overall well-being, connection and life satisfaction.

The holiday is a perfect time to add to the usual family-oriented gatherings with specific games, songs, family history and story-telling to create new experiences for all loved ones. By making concerted efforts to spend time mindfully with others, we create opportunities for improved bonding and relationships. These leave indelible impressions on children and young people, which they then take forward into their future lives.

Experiences also provide fodder for stories and conversation. If a family decides to go on a hike, or do something very different this season, every member will be equipped with the memory, laughter and novelty of those moments which then turn into narratives that will be shared over time.

Beyond this, consider gifts of experiences that can be shared with those around. Planning group excursion trips, food-tasting tours, art classes, dance lessons or even sporting-related classes are all wonderful opportunities to combine gift-giving and experience. Oftentimes these gestures are more affordable than tangible presents and the benefits are immeasurable.

Young people will often try to demand specific gifts or money to purchase what they want. While it is sensible to support their unique interests, a more general experience-based family gesture is a useful idea over the season.

As we prepare to launch into a new year, thoughts are swirling in consideration of resolutions, goals and targets. Consider ways in which family-based experiences can be increased and enhanced toward enriching the lives of our children and young people.